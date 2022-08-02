A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System

Read on lonestar1280.com
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
Texans Have Gained Weight Over the Last Ten Years
A lot has changed in America since 2012. Ten years later we are all looking in the mirror and wondering what happened. Texas ranked number 10 on the heavier end of the fatness scale. We somehow managed to gain quite a bit of weight since 2012. Apparently, we are NOT...
What’s the #1 Purchase Most Texans Put On Their Credit Cards
As the saying goes, "everything's bigger in Texas" right? Absolutely, however, our credit card debt is not the case. According to the information just released by the World Population Review, Upgraded Points Credit Company, and Forges Magazine, we Texans are pretty savvy with our money. Texans put far less debt...
The Most Popular Mega Millions Numbers to Use and the Texans Who Won
Are you trying to figure out how to win the Mega Millions lottery? Well, so am I and nearly 90% of all Americans. While the Mega Millions current jackpot is up to $1.02 billion making it the third largest in the history of the lottery. I'm going to share with...
6 Ways to Save Even More Money On Back to School This Year
It'll be here before you know it. Those three little words that some parents wait all summer to hear. Back to school. A fresh school year will be upon us soon. Students from all around the Big Country get ready for that big first day. There's a lot to going...
Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore
Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
Shocking: 9 Of The Most Heinous Crimes To Ever Happen In Texas
You hear it all the time. Things are bigger in Texas. It's true. There are plenty of things I can think of that are Texas-sized. From the biggest honky tonk in Fort Worth to the tallest building in Houston and the largest football field at Texas A&M. Things in Texas are huge.
10 Texas Waterfalls You Have to Check Out on Your Next Road Trip
Texas isn't the dry, flat desert that's depicted in Hollywood. Actually, we're the exact opposite. While the southern and far western part of the state contains deserts, we also have beautiful beaches, tall trees (in East Texas), natural springs, and some of the most epic swimming holes. However, one thing...
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?
There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
Texas Country Music Superstar Aaron Watson Is Coming to Potosi Live
While Aaron Watson may be known by his nickname The Honky Tonk Kid, it is unfair to call him that now because Aaron Watson has gone way beyond playing honky tonks where he earned the name early on in his career here in Texas. However, Aaron will not be playing...
Here Is A Look At Some Of The Most Famous Ranches In Texas
You say the name Texas, and most people immediately think of cowboy hats and spurs. The images of the wild west, cowboys, and ranchers are a big part of the Lone Star States legacy. Here is a quick look at some of the most famous ranches in Texas. Everything Is...
6 Amazing Foods You Should Be Eating if You Live in Texas
When it comes to good food, I think that's something we can all get behind. I mean, really good dishes can either make it or break it for me. Especially when trying new things. It has to be prepared right. Where you try these foods is just as important as the food itself.
Will Texas DPS Provide Free Roadside Service if You Break Down?
Ever notice the toll-free roadside assistance phone number on the back of your Texas driver’s license?. To be perfectly honest with you, I’ve never paid much attention to the back of my driver’s license. So, I was kind of surprised when one of my coworkers shared this Facebook post with me.
29 Must-Eat Big Country Restaurants Located Outside of Abilene, Texas
While Abilene is the biggest city in "The Big Country", it's not your only source for belly-approved eating. As a matter of fact, our area has quite a few awesome restaurants that only require a short drive to get to. Why we got the name "The Big Country" is a...
WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Indoor Football Game
We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of college and pro football season but indoor pro football has been going on throughout the summer in some cities across the state. Unfortunately for two teams, their seasons ended in the ugliest way possible as a wild brawl broke out between players, coaches and even some fans. Those in attendance described the game as "tense and scary".
Welcome Back Geoffrey: Toys R Us Returns To Texas Inside Macy’s Stores
Welcome back to Texas Geoffrey. You heard right. The world's favorite giraffe is returning to Texas. Talk about a major comeback. Toys R Us is set to be just about everywhere by the time the holidays hit. The toy giant will be inside every US Macy's within the next few...
