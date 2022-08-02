ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Business Insider

The best ways to earn credit card points on rent and mortgage payments

REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Why Dave Ramsey Says You Should Ditch Your Adjustable-Rate Mortgage

You don't want to risk having to pay more over time. An adjustable-rate mortgage can offer some initial savings on your home loan payments. But over time, those payments could get a lot more expensive. Mortgage rates have been on the rise since the start of the year. If you...
BUSINESS
CNBC

How to shop for a mortgage without hurting your credit

Your credit score is one of the most important indicators of your financial health, which is why lenders use it to determine your creditworthiness whenever you submit an application to borrow money. It's inevitable that your credit score will fluctuate over time as you take on, apply for and pay off more debt, and it sometimes takes a little time for it to recover from bigger dips.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

4 of the best mortgage lenders that don't charge origination fees

Extra fees can be an especially costly part of applying for a mortgage. It's very common for lenders to charge an application fee, an underwriting fee and an origination fee, which are typically all grouped together and classified as lender fees. Sometimes you'll also incur discount points to lower your interest rate. As a result, you'll end up having to pay more money on top of what you're already paying upfront when you want to buy a new home.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Mortgages can help you finance your first (or next) home purchase — here are 5 of the best mortgage lenders of 2022

The home-buying process is notoriously stressful and often times confusing, especially if you're taking on a mortgage to finance most of your purchase. There's a lot to learn when it comes to the mortgage application process, so Select rounded up a list of five of the best mortgage lenders to help you streamline the process and find a lender that best suits your needs.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Fortune

Americans are putting inflation on the credit card, Fed study shows

Credit card balances hit $890 billion in the second quarter amid red-hot inflation and rising interest rates. Americans are dealing with inflation by turning to credit. They’re not just racking up higher balances on their credit cards as sky-high inflation and rising interest rates hit household wallets, though. A study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data shows a 13% cumulative year-over-year increase in credit card balances. That’s the largest jump in 20 years, since 2002.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Couples urged to apply for marriage allowance to save on tax

Married couples are being urged to take advantage of an allowance which could reduce the amount of tax they pay.The marriage allowance allows couples or people in civil partnerships to share their personal tax allowance and save money on up to four years of tax. Couples may be eligible if one partner earns below the personal allowance threshold of £12,570 and and the other pays Income Tax at the basic rate – usually on an income between £12,571 and £50,270.If eligible, couples can transfer 10 per cent of their tax-free allowance to their partner and reduce the amount of tax...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
money.com

A Guide to Credit Scores and Student Loan Refinance

Explore our student loan refinance rates. Get started today!. Student loan debt is a major burden for millions of Americans. For some people, refinancing those loans to secure a lower interest rate, lower monthly payment or a smaller number of loan accounts can help ease that burden. But there are...
PERSONAL FINANCE

