JoCo schools facing crossing guard shortages for new school year — Here’s how to apply

Split commission moves forward on next phase of Johnson County Square in Olathe
The public plaza at the site of the old county courthouse in Olathe remains on the road to completion next spring with the approval Thursday of agreements on funding, maintenance and management by the county commission. Driving the news: Commissioners took a series of votes related to the square, which...
Leawood approves new citywide crosswalk policy after 6-year-old was hit at intersection last year
The Leawood City Council this week unanimously approved the adoption of a new citywide pedestrian crossing policy, following concerns raised by residents in recent months. Another thing: The council at its Monday meeting also approved the installation of a new crosswalk at the intersection of 93rd Street and Lee Boulevard.
Overland Park could start assessing special tax on persistent ‘nuisance’ properties
Overland Park is considering a new ordinance that would add a special tax on a limited number of so-called “nuisance” properties that have failed to pay fines and stay up to code. What’s new? The Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee on Wednesday approved city’s staff’s recommendation...
Southern Overland Park to soon see more electric vehicle chargers
New electric vehicle charging stations are on the way to southern Overland Park next year. The Overland Park City Council voted on Monday to approve an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the installation of the new charging stations. The details: Under the agreement, four free electric vehicle...
Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 5
Take it in, Johnson County, it’s the beginning of another weekend in the fair Midwest. Kyle here to get this Friday started. Forecast: ☀️ High: 94, Low: 75. Another clear, warm one with a heat index value near 100. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 96, Low: 76....
