ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces monkeypox response coordinators

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJTaJ_0h1yuCYi00

The Biden administration named FEMA’s Robert Fenton as the White House National Monkeypox Response Coordinator and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis as the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator on Tuesday as the government ramps up its response to the virus.

The announcement came as Illinois joined New York and California in declaring monkeypox an emergency.

The White House said they will “advance and accelerate the United States’ monkeypox response to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect individuals most at risk of contracting the virus, and care for those who have been afflicted with it.”

As of Monday, 5,811 Monkeypox cases have been reported in the U.S. in 2022 with most of the cases being reported in the last few weeks.

With cases rising, public health officials have pressured the Biden administration to provide access to additional monkeypox vaccines. The White House said that it has released 1.1 million doses of monkeypox vaccine with more on the way.

Whether the Biden administration joins California, New York and Illinois in declaring a national emergency remains to be seen. For now, President Joe Biden is punting the decision to Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Beccera.

“But, as you know, we are considering every policy option to help end this outbreak. That is urgent, and that is important to us. But again, that is up to Secretary Beccera to make that decision,” said White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Typical symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, fever, malaise, headache and muscle aches.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
CELEBRITIES
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy