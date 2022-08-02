The story of a war, a wedding dress and a business opportunity

Read on www.npr.org
Related
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
NPR
'Rough Translation': Redefining local news in an interconnected world
A hyper-local news site in New York started accepting stories from a writer in Ukraine. Why was the outlet covering a story taking place thousands of miles away?. What's a local news story? Seems obvious, right? Local is what's nearby, what's around you. So why would a hyper-local news site in New York have its own Ukraine war correspondent? Gregory Warner of our Rough Translation podcast tells the tale.
NPR
A young Ukrainian man's journey to get himself and his mother to safety
One young man has struggled to get himself and his mom out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine as fighting there intensifies. Back in early February, our correspondents met a 22-year-old Ukrainian college student who spoke English with an American accent. VITALY: OK. I'm a bit nervous myself because, well,...
NPR
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
Secretary of State Blinken is attending a meeting of southeast Asian nations. Hungary's leader will speak at the CPAC event in Dallas. Democrats may make gains against high prescription drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the departure of U.S. troops. Over the course of the year, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women's rights to the point that women have been erased from public life. When out in the street, women are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. With a few exceptions, they're no longer allowed to work. Girls aren't allowed to go to school after sixth grade. Women and girls have been disappearing in prison for breaking the Taliban's morality code or forced into marrying one of the Taliban.
NPR
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
NPR
Life For Women Under The Taliban
Journalist Ramita Navai went undercover in Afghanistan to film her new PBS Frontline documentary and found that girls and women are being arrested for violating the morality code. Also many girls are abducted and forced to marry Talibs.
NPR
Hungary's autocratic leader tells U.S. conservatives to join his culture war
When Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orbán, arrived in the U.S. this week, he bypassed the White House and President Biden to pay a visit to a more admiring U.S. president. He caught up with former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. That was on the...
NPR
A court in Moscow sentences WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years on drug charges
Grim news in a Russian courtroom for Brittney Griner - the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing less than a gram of hash oil into the country in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she never intended to break Russian law. The judge gave her close to the maximum sentence. Now attention is focused on a possible prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which could include Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Joining us now from Moscow is NPR's Charles Maynes, who was in the courtroom yesterday.
NPR
Hungary's prime minister calls for culture war at right-wing conference in Dallas
In Dallas, a conservative political convention is bringing together Republican lawmakers, Fox News media personalities and conspiracy theorists. Today's keynote speaker was Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who said people at the CPAC convention were the victims of false portrayals by Democrats and liberals. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER...
NPR
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
NPR
Japan is strengthening defenses near its southwestern islands in case of conflict
Japan has lodged a diplomatic protest after Chinese missiles landed in waters close to its southwestern islands. China is conducting large-scale military exercises following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to nearby Taiwan this week. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports, Japan is strengthening its defenses in the area in case of a conflict.
NPR
New Zealand MP talks about the movement to change the country's name
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of The Maori Party in the New Zealand parliament, about a push to change the country's name to Aotearoa, a Maori name. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. New Zealand may soon consider a name change. There's a petition circulating to change the island nation's...
NPR
China fires waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, raising tensions in the region
China has fired several waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, hitting targets in the waters that encircle the island of Taiwan after a visit from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi triggered a tense military standoff in the East Asia region. Taiwan's Defense Ministry confirmed 11 Chinese Dongfeng type...
NPR
Remembering Irish musician and folklorist Mick Moloney
Moloney recorded or produced more than 70 albums of Irish music and is credited with bringing traditional Irish music to a wider audience. He died July 27. Originally broadcast in 2006 and 2009. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Mick Moloney, a...
NPR
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat
The manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. Can they make one for humans next?. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is...
ASIA・
Comments / 0