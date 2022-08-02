Read on www.allaboutarizonanews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Fan Favorite Restaurant Closing This WeekendGreyson FChandler, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Defunct Phoenix retail center getting second life with new retail, housing
Salt Lake City-based Woodbury Corp. is planning to turn part of an old Phoenix retail center into a mixed-use project with new restaurants, stores and apartments.
santansun.com
3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
azbigmedia.com
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Expect Weekday Closures of SR 51/Glendale Avenue Off-Ramps For City of Phoenix Paving
The north- and southbound State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue are scheduled to be closed during midday hours over the next week starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, for city of Phoenix pavement improvement work. Both SR 51 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
Buyer beware: 18 Valley residents claim to lose nearly $50,000 trying to buy used cars
MESA, Ariz. — Buying a new car can be exciting, but for 18 Valley residents, it turned into a nightmare after they said they lost nearly $50,000 in cash. All the victims used the same car salesman, a man identified in police records and lawsuits as Jorge Carlos Velarde Cruz.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peoria Bashas closed indefinitely after partial roof collapse
Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a Bashas supermarket in Peoria.
L.A. Weekly
Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]
Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
kyma.com
Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
fox10phoenix.com
15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire
PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
kjzz.org
Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms
Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
santanvalley.com
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
Comments / 2