Phoenix, AZ

santansun.com

3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals

Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M

Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?

Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
ARIZONA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]

Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
GOODYEAR, AZ
kyma.com

Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire

PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms

Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
PHOENIX, AZ
santanvalley.com

State Route 24 nears completion

ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

