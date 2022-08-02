Anniversary of Crazy Idaho Animal Stories, Nampa Gator and Goatpocalypse

Read on liteonline.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses--Do We Agree With Idaho's Placement?
A post recently went viral for putting states into Hogwarts Houses but...I don't agree with a lot of their placements. Let's check it out. I believe in Idaho. I know we can turn around our image and start making national headlines for positive happenings. Right now, however, that's not the case. Maybe next year we can truly deserve a Hufflepuff placement.
Idaho Sports Bar Named Most Game-changing, is it worth the drive?
Today is International Beer Day! It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was recently featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink by Lovefood. I mean......
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
Sex-Crazed Swingers or People Who Just Love Pineapples? [exclusive expose]
Two months ago, a co-worker enlightened me with Hidden Springs' rumored penchant for spouse-swapping sexcapades. Instantly, the storylines of every Harlequin romance novel ever published impregnated my imagination. Clutching a ripe pineapple in one hand and a box of red wine in the other, there was something sensual about the...
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Idaho Governor Brad Little Announces Mental Health Investment
Nearly six months ago, we shared with you the news that Idaho Governor Brad Little was going to be making a big investment in mental health. Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health. Again today, news of investment in mental health came from the Office of...
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Good-For-Nothing Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile in Idaho
We aren't big on being negative--there's enough negativity in the world already. But we are big about being honest and we think it's time to just come out and say what everyone thinks, annually and often in the Treasure Valley:. Mosquitos are pointless, good for nothing, annoyances!. Wow, it feels...
International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa
If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
