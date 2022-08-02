Read on www.creativebloq.com
Mourning On Facebook
Death and dying are sensitive subjects to discuss, especially with strangers. While more and more people are using social media to talk about their loss, is it appropriate to mourn on Facebook?
Wix Logo Maker review
As far as automated logo makers go, Wix's offering works fairly well and offers a decent amount of control and customisation. No, it's not a match for hiring a professional designer to create a bespoke logo that reflects the spirit and values of your brand, but if you don't have the budget for that, this offers an affordable option that lets you fine-tune the end result.
Are logos really all starting to look the same?
Think logos are all starting to look the same? You're not the only one. While ideally a logo design should aim to be timeless, they do, like anything else, do follow trends. The trend in recent years has been towards minimalist simplification. Both fashion and the practical requirements of small mobile screens have led to simpler, flatter designs.
How to edit videos: best tips for beginners
Learning how to edit videos can be incredibly rewarding, whether you want to learn how to edit video for YouTube, have fun with home movies or edit for work. In the process of filmmaking, editing is an essential job. One of the last pair of eyes to pass over a film, the editor can contribute as much to the tempo and rhythm of a video as the director.
Amazon Prime Video has got rid of its ugly interface
Amazon has finally given its over-cluttered and, frankly, ugly streaming platform a much-needed makeover – and it's one we've all been waiting for. After 18 months in the making, the revamped Prime Video UI is being launched and features cleaner carousels, a delectable new colour palette and a simplified navigation system (thank goodness).
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
Patent reveals how iPhone may get a huge makeover
Right now, it feels like a dam is breaking. For too long, every smartphone has looked and functioned pretty much the same, whether it's produced by Apple or an Android-based rival. Recently, though, that's started to change, with the release of the Nothing Phone, with its five new features that should scare Apple. Innovators are now daring to start to reimagine the smartphone... and according to a recent patent submission, it seems that Apple is not that far behind.
The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real
The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is...
The BeReal memes have begun (and they're suitably hilarious)
While Instagram is floundering amidst growing fury at its video-centric algorithm, another photo sharing app appears to be flourishing. Supposedly a more authentic social media experience, BeReal is currently something of a darling among Gen Z. And in perhaps the biggest sign that it's breaking into the mainstream, the memes have already begun.
The new Google Play logo is more different than you might realise
When it comes to graphic design, there can be few bigger or more important jobs than redesigning one of Google's ubiquitous logos. Sure, maybe the Coke signature, McDonald's arches or Apple's Apple, but then they're unlikely to change any time soon. With over 2.8 billion Android users in the world right now, the redesign of the logo for its app store Google Play is a pretty big deal by anyone's standards.
The best UI prototyping tools in 2022
Creative Bloq's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. The best UI prototyping tools are an essential part of any UI designers' toolkit. A picture might be worth a thousand words, but a good prototype is worth a thousand meetings. Being able to share clear prototypes that all stakeholders can follow and understand is key to achieving smooth and efficient development and handoff. Successful UI prototyping helps keep designers and clients on the same page, giving clients a clear window into what is being created and the chance to respond with feedback.
DaVinci Resolve 18 adds mega-useful collaborative tools
Blackmagic's Resolve 18 is now out of beta, and the latest version of the pro-standard video-editing software offers a host of new and updated features. What are we so excited about? Well, there's new support for cloud-based working and some major AI-powered features including updates to its colour tools. Blackmagic’s...
Instagram's new Mark Zuckerberg NFT is... odd
Meta hasn't been having a great time of late – and it's mainly thanks to the company's handling of Instagram. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition seems up for debate these days) has seen all manner of unpopular algorithmic updates that haven't pleased users. And now it's giving us... an NFT of Mark Zuckerberg as a child? Okay, then.
Find free vector art online: the 19 best sites
It's now possible to get some fantastic free vector art online for many uses, including for branding, web and even app development. To help you navigate the increasing number of websites and studios that offer free vector art libraries, we've compiled this list. You should find everything you could need below.
9 things you need to consider when designing a UI
Designing a UI involves a combination of several skills. Great UI design feels completely natural for the user, but it doesn't happen by accident. It's the result of a lot of research and testing, with consideration given to a number of vital elements. We spoke to some of the experts on our UX Design Foundations course to get some pointers.
The weirdest AI art yet created using DALL·E 2
The internet was already a strange place, but it's suddenly become even stranger thanks to the explosion of weird AI art created by image generators such as DALL·E 2, MidJourney and Craiyon. From strange cartoon cross-breeds to surreal food and apocalyptic selfies, DALL·E 2 and others to varying degrees of success really do seem to be able to create any weird AI art you can describe in their prompt boxes.
Anthony Burrill launches evocative typographic archive
Graphic artist and print-maker Anthony Burrill has launched a stunning new resource for creatives – an open-source collection featuring snippets of typography found by Burrill over the years. The website archive, named XYZ, is like a totally stripped-back Pinterest, but one that's achingly well designed and deliciously immersive. XYZ...
Is it finally time to delete Instagram?
It feels like only yesterday that #DeleteFacebook was trending in the wake of privacy scandal after privacy scandal. Now it's that other Facebook (sorry, Meta)-owned social media platform that's facing its own moment of reckoning. Yep, Instagram is in trouble. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition is the issue...
Kanye West has a new logo – who will it upset this time?
Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. Indeed, the musician's many feuds can be filed into various sub-divisions and categories – one of which is, believe it or not, logo-related disputes. And if a new trademark filing is anything to go on, we could have another of these to look forward to.
10 tips for better mobile UX design
Mobile UX design poses its own challenges for UX designers. Layouts, menus, forms, web fonts and gestures are all things you need to consider when designing a website. But all of these elements raise particular considerations when it comes to mobile UX design. With mobile now estimated to account for...
