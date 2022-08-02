Read on www.creativebloq.com
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
Mourning On Facebook
Death and dying are sensitive subjects to discuss, especially with strangers. While more and more people are using social media to talk about their loss, is it appropriate to mourn on Facebook?
Kanye West has a new logo – who will it upset this time?
Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. Indeed, the musician's many feuds can be filed into various sub-divisions and categories – one of which is, believe it or not, logo-related disputes. And if a new trademark filing is anything to go on, we could have another of these to look forward to.
How to edit videos: best tips for beginners
Learning how to edit videos can be incredibly rewarding, whether you want to learn how to edit video for YouTube, have fun with home movies or edit for work. In the process of filmmaking, editing is an essential job. One of the last pair of eyes to pass over a film, the editor can contribute as much to the tempo and rhythm of a video as the director.
Activision cuts controversial Call of Duty character design after fierce backlash
New character skins pop up in Call of Duty all the time, and they're often, shall we say, interesting. From Godzilla to Snoop Dogg, we've seen plenty of familiar faces in recent months. But this latest character design is perhaps more familiar than Activision would like. An artist has complained...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
These AI-generated movie posters are the best and worst thing you'll see today
AI-generated art has arguably been the design world's most hotly debated topic of 2022. With the advent of powerful tools like DALL·E 2, we're seeing no end of weird and wonderful (but mostly weird) examples of algorithm-induced imagery. And these movie posters might just be the strangest yet. Described...
The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real
The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is...
Instagram's new Mark Zuckerberg NFT is... odd
Meta hasn't been having a great time of late – and it's mainly thanks to the company's handling of Instagram. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition seems up for debate these days) has seen all manner of unpopular algorithmic updates that haven't pleased users. And now it's giving us... an NFT of Mark Zuckerberg as a child? Okay, then.
Thanks, Mercedes – now I’m lusting over an office chair
If you've been forced to work from home over the last couple of years, you're no doubt intimately familiar with the importance of a decent office chair. That tiny dining room chair just won't cut it for long period of working – but here's a chair that you might never want to get up from.
Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 feature looks hilarious – and a little dangerous
We've predicted pretty much every year of the last decade will be the year that VR finally hits the mainstream, but it seems like it's finally happening. Not only did sales of the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 soar last Christmas, but Sony's PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2) headset for the PS5 is also set to drop next year. And the latter is looking pretty wild.
I'm horrified by this Stranger Things concept art
We love a glimpse behind the curtain of the Stranger Things design process, and recently we've been treated to some truly fascinating (horrifying) alternate character designs for Vecna. Earlier this month, we shared some concept art in the form of stills but the artist has now treated us to a series of videos that show just how terrifying Vecna could have been.
Anthony Burrill launches evocative typographic archive
Graphic artist and print-maker Anthony Burrill has launched a stunning new resource for creatives – an open-source collection featuring snippets of typography found by Burrill over the years. The website archive, named XYZ, is like a totally stripped-back Pinterest, but one that's achingly well designed and deliciously immersive. XYZ...
Wait, so is this optical illusion straight or curved?
Who doesn't love a good optical illusion? Whether you're into rotating horses or topsy-turvy celebrities (both of which we've seen recently), there's something for everyone in the wacky and wonderful world of mind-benders. Today's perplexing find is all about geometric shapes and colours. At first glance, it looks as though...
Are logos really all starting to look the same?
Think logos are all starting to look the same? You're not the only one. While ideally a logo design should aim to be timeless, they do, like anything else, do follow trends. The trend in recent years has been towards minimalist simplification. Both fashion and the practical requirements of small mobile screens have led to simpler, flatter designs.
Amazon Prime Video has got rid of its ugly interface
Amazon has finally given its over-cluttered and, frankly, ugly streaming platform a much-needed makeover – and it's one we've all been waiting for. After 18 months in the making, the revamped Prime Video UI is being launched and features cleaner carousels, a delectable new colour palette and a simplified navigation system (thank goodness).
The new Google Play logo is more different than you might realise
When it comes to graphic design, there can be few bigger or more important jobs than redesigning one of Google's ubiquitous logos. Sure, maybe the Coke signature, McDonald's arches or Apple's Apple, but then they're unlikely to change any time soon. With over 2.8 billion Android users in the world right now, the redesign of the logo for its app store Google Play is a pretty big deal by anyone's standards.
Sony just turned the iPhone into an Apple PlayStation Switch
IOS gaming has come a long way since the Texas Hold'em, the first ever iPhone game, landed on the App Store in 2008. With the advent of remote play for the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the iPhone is arguably a gaming powerhouse. And with the addition of Sony's brand new iOS controller, it could now rival that other wildly popular console, the Nintendo Switch.
Download resources for ImagineFX 217
To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 217, head to this link (opens in new tab) and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription (opens in new tab). If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com. Thank you...
