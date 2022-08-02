NYPD ID's boy, 14, fatally shot in back in driveway of Queens home: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police have identified the 14-year-old boy who was discovered fatally shot in the back in a driveway of a Queens home on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Shawn Frye was found face down in a driveway on Beach 67th Street in Arverne with a gunshot wound to his lower back at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Frye was found in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his lower back and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The woman who lived at the address told 1010 WINS' Carol D'Auria that it seemed Frye, of Patterson, New Jersey, was trying to hide because the lower half of his body was under a van that was parked in her driveway.

When the homeowner discovered Frye, she said that his foster mother showed up and said she was looking for the teen going block to block.

"They were searching all night," the woman said. "He was with another teen that was also shot, but that teen made it to the hospital, and this teen, I don't know, he ran away. I don't know what went on, but he ran away."

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.