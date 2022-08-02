ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Inflation causes El Pasoans to surrender their pets

By Ariana Parra
KFOX 14
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

National pet inflation impacts El Paso animal shelter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As inflation continues to impact the nation, some animal shelters are feeling the effects now more than ever. El Paso Animal Services adoption rates are down by nearly 60%, the director Terry Kebschell told KFOX14. “We’re not really seeing an increase of animals per...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces

Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Remembering those we lost August 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening

Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Dog#El Pasoans#El Paso Animal Services
KRQE News 13

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Bar Pays Tribute to Metallica With Unique Drink of the Day

Hope & Anchor is a bar by the people, for the people and home to one epic patio bar. That's at least according to their description. As someone who has been there at least once, I can agree it is a pretty epic patio and can see why they were voted best bar and best happy hour in El Paso in 2020- also, they're dog friendly so taking your furry companion is completely cool.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life

Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy