Conshohocken, PA

Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe in South Philadelphia is now open

Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe is open for business. The former Colanzi’s Bar at 1301 West Moyamensing Avenue in South Philadelphia has been revamped and is now an all-day cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The family-friendly dining spot features brick oven pizza (including breakfast pizzas!), sandwiches, homemade soup,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

City Winery Philadelphia to host Tropical Cocktail Making Class 🍹

Take your bartending skills to the next level with City Winery’s Bartending 101 series. Enjoy the night learning about different cocktails and spirits as you take on three different tropical cocktail recipes to enjoy this summer, with basic bartending knowledge explained throughout the class. The tropical cocktail making class will take place on Tuesday, August 9th at 6:00 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

