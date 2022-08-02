Moldova's Ex-President Calls for Snap Elections Over Gas Price

Read on www.usnews.com
Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says Ukraine
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops.
Ukraine Says Russia Creating Strike Force Aimed at Zelenskiy's Hometown
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine. Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases...
Ukraine to start pullout of peacekeepers from Kosovo - report
BELGRADE/PRISTINA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine isto start the pullout of its peacekeepers from the NATO-led mission in Kosovo, the RBK-Ukraine news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources from Ukraine's military command.
Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving
BEIRUT (AP) — Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday insisted a Syrian ship docked at a Lebanese port is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and urged Lebanon to block the vessel from leaving. The claim comes just days before the tiny cash-strapped country receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since...
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Russia Wants Negotiated Solution to Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia wants a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine and last month's agreement on grain shipments might offer a way forward, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Ukraine HIMARS Strike Russian Bases During Major Counter-Attack
Ukrainian forces are laying the groundwork for an operation to liberate Kherson, occupied by Russian troops in February.
Ukraine under pressure in east as NATO chief says Russia must not win
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war.
Arms dealer ‘100% sure’ Russian agents behind blast at Bulgarian depot
Emilian Gebrev says explosion on Sunday is latest of repeated attacks against him by GRU operatives
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
BP accused of ‘unfettered profiteering’ as profits triple; company failures surge – business live
Unions criticise oil giant who recorded second-highest profits in its history after Ukraine war drove up energy prices
Pope Meets Russian Orthodox Number Two Ahead of Meeting With Patriarch
(Reuters) - Pope Francis met Bishop Anthony, the second most powerful leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, on Friday ahead of an expected summit next month with its Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine. It was their first meeting since Anthony's predecessor, Hilarion, was ousted in June in...
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
Ukraine Has Recaptured 53 Settlements in Russian-Occupied Kherson Region - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson since the start of Moscow's invasion, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Russia captured swathes of southern Ukraine in the first phase of its Feb. 24 invasion. Ukraine is now pledging to conduct a...
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
Stocks fall Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Stocks declined Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's capital of Taipei amid a high-pressure standoff with China. She and other members of Congress were greeted by a contingent of Taiwanese officials on the tarmac. In a statement shortly after the plane landed, Pelosi said her visit was...
