ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Moldova's Ex-President Calls for Snap Elections Over Gas Price

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russia Creating Strike Force Aimed at Zelenskiy's Hometown

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine. Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Sandu
Person
Igor Dodon
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Corruption#Pro Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pope Meets Russian Orthodox Number Two Ahead of Meeting With Patriarch

(Reuters) - Pope Francis met Bishop Anthony, the second most powerful leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, on Friday ahead of an expected summit next month with its Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine. It was their first meeting since Anthony's predecessor, Hilarion, was ousted in June in...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy