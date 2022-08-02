Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Will Open The 2022 New York Film Festival

Some modern artists only need their names said aloud, and heads turn to attention. A successful playwright even before he broke into the world of cinema with consistent critical acclaim, Martin McDonagh is that type of head-turning talent. The Academy Award-winning writer and director, somehow, has not released a film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” his 2017 critical and commercial darling. Five years onward, and for those that have been missing the British-Irish writer’s snark and wit, a new work for the silver screen is just past the horizon. Ahead of its September 4th premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the first trailer for “The Banshees of Inisherin” is now online to offer our first substantial look at the long-awaited new film from this acclaimed filmmaker.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO