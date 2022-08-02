Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Will Open The 2022 New York Film Festival

Read on theplaylist.net
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu series Devil in the White City produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese
The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu Reeves has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City seven months after being 'in talks' on the project. The evergreen 57-year-old is scheduled to begin filming his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in...
theplaylist.net
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Trailer: Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Reunite For Martin McDonagh’s Fall Awards Drama
Some modern artists only need their names said aloud, and heads turn to attention. A successful playwright even before he broke into the world of cinema with consistent critical acclaim, Martin McDonagh is that type of head-turning talent. The Academy Award-winning writer and director, somehow, has not released a film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” his 2017 critical and commercial darling. Five years onward, and for those that have been missing the British-Irish writer’s snark and wit, a new work for the silver screen is just past the horizon. Ahead of its September 4th premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the first trailer for “The Banshees of Inisherin” is now online to offer our first substantial look at the long-awaited new film from this acclaimed filmmaker.
theplaylist.net
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Director Halina Reijn On Shifting Cultures, Gen Z Lingo & Filming In The Dark [Interview]
She may not yet be a household name in the United States, but in her native Netherlands, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” director Halina Reijn is a well-established figure in film, TV, and theater. She’s worked with renowned Belgian theater director Ivo van Hove on international stage productions. The production company she started with fellow Dutch actress (and “Game of Thrones” alum) Carice van Houten, Man Up, developed “Red Light,” an award-winning Dutch/Belgian TV series, which Reijn created, co-wrote, and starred in.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
theplaylist.net
‘The Sandman’ Review: Highly Anticipated Netflix Adaptation of Neil Gaiman Classic Lacks Depth
Finally, right? It took forever for Neil Gaiman’s beloved and bestselling comic book “The Sandman” to get adapted. For years, it looked like there would be a feature film based on the DC Comics smash hit. Way back in 2013, it was announced that David S. Goyer would adapt the series into a feature film to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who would also produce. That project fell apart over the years, but Goyer remained attached, aligning with Gaiman and Allan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman”) on what is now a Netflix original series, premiering its 10-episode first season today, August 5.
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’ Directors Are “Saddened & Shocked” By The Film’s Abrupt Cancellation: “We Still Can’t Believe It”
Most superhero film fans are confused, angry, and saddened by yesterday’s news that Warner Bros. Discovery has permanently canceled the release of “Batgirl,” a blockbuster film that was already shot and in the process of being finished. But the confusion, anger, and sadness felt by fans is nothing compared to the emotion felt by the filmmakers and cast involved in the superhero film, including directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
theplaylist.net
‘Hold Me Tight’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Stars In Mathieu Amalric’s Twisty Family Drama
Surprise endings aren’t just reserved for M. Night Shyamalan films, you know. Sometimes, a seemingly straightforward family drama can keep the twists and turns going until the very final moments, which is something that is key to the new film, “Hold Me Tight.”. As seen in the new...
theplaylist.net
13 Movies To See In August: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Prey,’ ‘Funny Pages’ & More
As the blockbuster season winds down, August is always an odd time for new releases. While there are still a few tentpole-style films on the radar, starting off with this week’s David Leitch-directed, star-studded “Bullet Train,” there’s plenty more to explore on the smaller scale. From prequels being quietly released on streamers to multiple festival hits making way to theatrical releases and George Miller’s return, the schedule feels particularly eclectic.
theplaylist.net
‘They/Them’ Review: Blumhouse’s Latest Frightfest Shows The Limitations Of The Social Thriller Template
Right around the time that the queer teens at a conversion therapy camp in “They/Them” burst into an impromptu sing-a-long to P!nk’s “F**kin’ Perfect,” the reality of the film sets in. This is a film trapped in the cultural mentality of that empowerment anthem’s release in 2010-2011. The slasher film’s understanding of youth and the LGBTQIA+ community does not seem to have evolved past TV’s “Glee,” save perhaps the inclusion of a non-binary character and not centering the most straight-adjacent characters.
Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Movie to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
Click here to read the full article. Get ready to crank up that polka music. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” the upcoming Roku original film starring Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved parody musician, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will screen Sept. 8, TIFF’s opening night, as the first film in the festival’s annual Midnight Madness programming series. The other films set for Midnight Madness screenings include Ti West’s “X” prequel “Pearl,” anthology horror film “V/H/S 99,” “The Blackening” from director Tim Story, “The People’s Joker” from Vera Drew, “Project Wolf Hunting” by Kim...
AdWeek
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Remake for Prime Video
The Road House has re-opened for business. Prime Video announced Jake Gyllenhaal would star in Road House, a remake of the 1989 film that starred the late Patrick Swayze. Director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) is on board to direct with a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys). JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers in partnership with Silver Picture’s Joel Silver (The Matrix, Die Hard).
Collider
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
theplaylist.net
‘Glorious’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Is A Lovecraftian God Speaking Through A Glory Hole In New Horror-Comedy
Shudder is one of the most interesting streaming services available today. No, it doesn’t have the sheer amount of content you might find on Netflix. No, it doesn’t have the prestige of an Apple TV+ or Amazon. And no, it doesn’t have Marvel or “Star Wars” programming like Disney+. But it does have a ton of fun, well-made horror/thriller films and TV series that are worth your time. Better yet, it’s also way cheaper than most of the competition. And lastly, where else are you going to find a film where J.K. Simmons voices a Lovecraftian god who speaks to a man through a glory hole? Shudder, baby!
theplaylist.net
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Inspiring How She Handles ‘Legally Blonde 3’
For years now, Reese Witherspoon has been trying to throw her star power behind “Legally Blonde 3,” in an attempt to bring that sequel to life. After two well-received, financially successful “Legally Blonde” films, it seemed as if a third feature would happen in fairly short order. However, that hasn’t been the case. Now, years later, Witherspoon is still actively trying to make it a reality, but she’s looking at Tom Cruise’s recent ‘Top Gun’ success as inspiration for taking her time and making sure it’s just right.
theplaylist.net
‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series
For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
Indie Stalwart ICM Agent Bart Walker To Gersh; Sofia Coppola, Spike Lee Among Top Director Clients Making Move
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bart Walker, one of the last star ICM agents not going to CAA, has joined Gersh as Senior Partner in the New York office. Walker, who decided not to stay when CAA acquired that agency, will continue to represent his esteemed clients in film, television and theater including Oscar nominees/winners such as David Byrne, Lisa Cholodenko, Sofia Coppola, Tamara Jenkins, Spike Lee, Mira Nair, Oliver Stone and Thomas Vinterberg; Cannes, Venice and Sundance prize winners including Mati Diop, Michel Franco, Mia Hansen-Love, Jim Jarmusch, the Kloster Brothers and Lorenzo Vigas; and multi-hyphenate artists...
theplaylist.net
Christopher McQuarrie Teaming Up With Tom Cruise On A “Gnarlier” Post-‘Mission: Impossible’ Film
For nearly a decade now, Christopher McQuarrie has decided to strictly work on Tom Cruise films. You have to go back to 2013’s “Jack the Giant Slayer” to find a non-Cruise film written or directed by McQuarrie. And it appears the filmmaker isn’t ready to end the collaborations after the next two “Mission: Impossible” films either.
theplaylist.net
‘Tell Me Lies’ Trailer: Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Star In Hulu’s Drama Series From Producer Emma Roberts
What are the laws of attraction? For some, it can be no more than toxic traits. The Hulu series “Tell Me Lies” delves into a college student finding enticements in the darkest corners of sexual magnetism. An adaptation of Carola Lovering’s book of the same name, the project...
NME
‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ to close London Film Festival
Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will have its European premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival. Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel, which sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, will close the festival on October 16 with a screening at London’s Southbank Centre.
