USOPC chooses triathlon exec Rocky Harris as sports leader

Battle Mountain’s Will Brunner claimed the National High School Trail Championships (NHSTC) title in Salida on July 30, covering the 5.4-mile course in 32 minutes and 13 seconds, 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher — and his Husky teammate — Porter Middaugh. Benjamin Anderson (33:03) of Mountain Vista rounded out the podium, with Eagle Valley High School’s Jake Drever finishing fourth (33:24) in a stacked field that featured several of Colorado’s spring state track champions.

SALIDA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO