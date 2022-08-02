ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

USOPC chooses triathlon exec Rocky Harris as sports leader

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Brunner wins National High School Trail Championships title

Battle Mountain’s Will Brunner claimed the National High School Trail Championships (NHSTC) title in Salida on July 30, covering the 5.4-mile course in 32 minutes and 13 seconds, 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher — and his Husky teammate — Porter Middaugh. Benjamin Anderson (33:03) of Mountain Vista rounded out the podium, with Eagle Valley High School’s Jake Drever finishing fourth (33:24) in a stacked field that featured several of Colorado’s spring state track champions.
SALIDA, CO
The Associated Press

Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Olympic sport of triathlon said Wednesday transgender women can continue to compete in its female category at international events, though it imposed tougher eligibility rules. World Triathlon is taking a less strict line than swimming’s governing body FINA which effectively banned transgender athletes from...
SOCIETY
The Spun

World Triathlon Announces Decision On Transgender Athletes

World Triathlon will allow transgender women to compete in the women's division under tighter restrictions. The Olympic sport's governing body announced Wednesday that a transgender woman who "has competed as a male in any sporting competition" before transitioning must wait four years before entering women's events. Athletes also must maintain...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Harris

Comments / 0

Community Policy