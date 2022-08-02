Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.

UNIONDALE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO