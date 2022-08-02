Read on wnyt.com
Tudor Dixon wins Republican nomination for governor in Michigan primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tudor Dixon wins Republican nomination for governor in Michigan primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party said it canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after a man came to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning...
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the...
Consultant pleads not guilty in ‘ghost candidate’ case
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from a Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges Tuesday during his first court appearance.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The...
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents sued the Tennessee Department of Education on Thursday over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed in federal court in Nashville by...
Seattle area had six deaths blamed on last week’s heat wave
SEATTLE (AP) — The medical examiner’s office in Washington state’s most populous county, which includes Seattle, has reported six heat-related deaths following a heat wave that encompassed much of the Pacific Northwest last week. In Oregon, the state medical examiner’s office has said it was investigating 14...
Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud
Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region
Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee’s attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state’s opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney...
Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about...
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a...
