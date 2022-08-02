Read on www.vogue.co.uk
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Queen Letizia and daughters step out in colorful dresses
Queen Letizia and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia , made a stylish trio on Monday. King Felipe of Spain along with his wife and children attended the National Offering to the Apostle Santiago, who is the patron Saint of Spain, at the Cathedral of Santiago de...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
G-Eazy and Jeff Staple Reveal Candid Love Affair With Sneakers and The Hustle
Click here to read the full article. Life doesn’t slow down, even when you’re on the top like rapper G-Eazy and streetwear designer Jeff Staple. In an exclusive interview for Footwear News, the duo get candid about their love for sneakers, creating art, and building their respective empires in streetwear and music. For Staple, who just closed the second ever STAPLE Day, an in-person and app event for exclusive merch and collection drops, there was no prophesied success. “I was never the most talented, never the richest, but I worked my a** off,” he tells G-Eazy. Before the start of his...
A Look At the Details Of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On 9 July, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mum, ‘If I get married one...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Black Cutout Dress On A Boat During Sexy Photoshoot In Capri
Jennifer Lopez, 53, was a gorgeous summer sight to see on Aug. 3! The singer rocked a black cutout dress while lounging and posing on a boat for a photoshoot in Capri, Italy. She had her long hair down and rocked black hoop earrings as she looked out at the clear blue water in front of her and enjoyed a beverage in a wine glass.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Tia Mowry Chicly Dances in Schoolgirl-Inspired Mini Skirt, Cardigan & Dior Slingback Heels
Tia Mowry took to Instagram today in a schoolgirl-inspired outfit to showcase her dancing skills to Lil Mama’s “Lipgloss.” The outfit felt subtly inspired by “Mean Girls” because of the pink palette and silhouettes. Mowry wore a cream cardigan with plaster of pink roses all...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
J Lo Found Perfect Summer Dresses In Capri
At LuisaViaRoma’s Unicef Gala in Capri, Jennifer Lopez made her stage debut as Mrs Affleck after a brief honeymoon in Paris. Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens were among the honoured guests who were taken aback by the singer’s spectacular performance of her greatest hits in maximalist looks. Her off-stage summer style, however, is equally deserving of our attention.
Jennifer Lopez Revives ‘Jenny From the Block’ Era in 6-Inch Heels & Baggy Jeans With Ben Affleck at the Louvre for Honeymoon in Paris
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez returned to her signature sensational street style while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck. The sought-after superstar duo has been enjoying a post-wedding getaway in the City of Lights with their children.
Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in
Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes A Refresh
When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a low-heel ballet pump? We didn’t think so. Such pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church, or for lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
Sophie Turner Is Embracing the Pregnant Life in Cute Throwback Bump Picture
Click here to read the full article. Sophie Turner is in the midst of newborn life with her baby daughter, whom she welcomed on July 14, 2022. But the Game of Thrones actress, who also shares daughter Willa, 2, with husband Joe Jonas, is feeling nostalgic for her pregnancy. (I mean, she probably was getting a lot more sleep then, so who can blame her?) In honor of Throwback Thursday yesterday, she posted a never-before-seen bump picture, and it looks so peaceful. “Full of baby,” the actress captioned the photo on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse
Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
Meghan’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good On Her
When the Duchess of Sussex walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt – a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018 – was simplicity refined. Accessorised with classic pieces that spoke volumes – Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps – the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
Jordyn Woods Puts Edgy Touch on Gold Metallic Blazer With Ripped Jeans & Chain-Strap Sandals
Click here to read the full article. If you are not following Jordyn Woods on Instagram yet, then you need to start. The 24-year-old socialite and model continuously offers outfit inspiration to the masses. Case in point: her latest upload. Woods served up some sensational street style in a carousel post that she shared on Wednesday. Standing in the middle of a hallway, she simply captioned the collection of photos, “no place like home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The reality star proved that a gold metallic blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe. Woods...
