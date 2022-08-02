Read on 1390granitecitysports.com
Will This "Ugly" Minnesota Home Win Season 2 on HGTV?
HGTV has a series that began last year called "The Ugliest Home in America" where Retta, best known from Parks and Recreation, goes from state to state in search of the "Ugliest Home in America" and if they "win" they will get a remodel worth $150,000 from designer Alison Victoria from "Windy City Rehab", which is another GHTV production.
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
What Becomes of Your St. Cloud Compost Bags
The city of St. Cloud picks up the clear/white compost bags from the street corner of St. Cloud residents Mondays from spring to fall. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the clear/white compost bags are made of corn starch and are biodegradable which means they break down over time. These bags are picked up and dropped off at the St. Cloud compost site. They are later picked up and brought to Creekside Soil in Hutchinson where the material is turned into black dirt. Legatt says Creekside is another Government entity. The material after it is processed in Hutchinson is returned to the compost site in St. Cloud as nutrient rich black dirt and is available for St. Cloud residents with a compost site pass.
Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off
We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Central Minnesotans Reveal The Oldest Celebrities They Find Attractive
The saying, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,' certainly holds true for central Minnesotans. We asked people in Minnesota this question: "Who is the oldest celebrity that you find attractive? We had a ton of responses on our Facebook page and through our 98.1 App. Here is a list of the celebrities that were mentioned. Rob Lowe was mentioned several times, but Sam Elliott was at the top of Minnesota's list. See the other celebrities that made the cut.
Ten Things A True Minnesotan Would Never Do
We are a hearty bunch in Minnesota who are tasked with surviving extreme cold, extreme heat and watching the Minnesota Vikings on a regular basis. Do you consider yourself a true Minnesotan? Here's a helpful guide to find out just how legit you are. 1. WEAR A GREEN BAY PACKERS...
CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round
ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Tuesday Another Day with Highs in the 90s in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation
ST. CLOUD -- A recent charity golf tournament raised a lot of money for a good cause. The 2nd annual Par 3 for Charitee event was held on Monday, July 25th at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud. The golf course organizes and runs the event and then gives 100...
Minnesota Town that Gives The Feel of a European Town
I've always wanted to head to Europe... haven't had that chance as of yet. First, I need to renew my passport, secondly, I need to get some more cash to afford said trip to Europe, and in the third place, it would be nice to wait until I know that a checked bag is actually going to arrive at the same destination that I do.
This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
As a kid there were a few field trips we would take every year. A trip to the local stream to collect water samples and eat a bagged lunch, a trip to the museum to see artifacts and eat a bagged lunch, etc. In elementary school we usually took a...
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The area of the state of Minnesota that is considered to be dry or in a drought continues to expand. The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that 34 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 30 percent a week ago. The area of...
A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
