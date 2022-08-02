ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

What Becomes of Your St. Cloud Compost Bags

The city of St. Cloud picks up the clear/white compost bags from the street corner of St. Cloud residents Mondays from spring to fall. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the clear/white compost bags are made of corn starch and are biodegradable which means they break down over time. These bags are picked up and dropped off at the St. Cloud compost site. They are later picked up and brought to Creekside Soil in Hutchinson where the material is turned into black dirt. Legatt says Creekside is another Government entity. The material after it is processed in Hutchinson is returned to the compost site in St. Cloud as nutrient rich black dirt and is available for St. Cloud residents with a compost site pass.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off

We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Cool Cat#Toys#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption
1390 Granite City Sports

Central Minnesotans Reveal The Oldest Celebrities They Find Attractive

The saying, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,' certainly holds true for central Minnesotans. We asked people in Minnesota this question: "Who is the oldest celebrity that you find attractive? We had a ton of responses on our Facebook page and through our 98.1 App. Here is a list of the celebrities that were mentioned. Rob Lowe was mentioned several times, but Sam Elliott was at the top of Minnesota's list. See the other celebrities that made the cut.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
1390 Granite City Sports

A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel

I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy