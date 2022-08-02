2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 31 Days (Bryant Fitzgerald)

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana husky Noah Pierre has done everything IU and the coaching staff has asked of him. They needed him to play corner last year because of injury, he slid over from safety and fit in nicely. This year IU wants to have their best players on the field at the same time and that means moving Pierre to IU’s nickel position called ‘Husky’. It’s a move that Pierre loves.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO