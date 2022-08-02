2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 31 Days (Bryant Fitzgerald)

Read on hoosierhuddle.com
Grit and Perseverance has Lead to Noah Pierre Becoming IU's Starting Husky
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana husky Noah Pierre has done everything IU and the coaching staff has asked of him. They needed him to play corner last year because of injury, he slid over from safety and fit in nicely. This year IU wants to have their best players on the field at the same time and that means moving Pierre to IU’s nickel position called ‘Husky’. It’s a move that Pierre loves.
Hoosiers Kickoff Fall Camp with a Heightened Sense of Urgency
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) It felt more like early October instead of August in Bloomington this morning as the Indiana Hoosiers hit the field for their first practice of fall camp. Tom Allen and his team hit the field with a renewed sense of urgency after a dud of a campaign in 2021.
2022 First Glance Preview: Maryland Terrapins
Written by: Zach Greene (@zachegreene) Overall Record: 7-3 All Time. Lost last season at Maryland. Last Season: 7-6 (3-6) Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech. Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa. Redshirt Junior and Alabama transfer Taulia won Honorable Mention All-Big Ten last season. He set a record for single season passing yards (3,860) and threw for 26 touchdowns. He displays a tremendous dual-threat ability and arm to sling the ball down the field. Expect Taulia to be the key piece for this terps team and compete for Big Ten Player of the Year.
