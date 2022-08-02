Trevor Lawrence will not play for Jaguars in Hall of Fame game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Read on 247sports.com
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
NFL・
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
WVU wasn't looking for a gem in the backfield but 'we've got one'
Maybe it's too soon to talk about standouts so far at football practice. Oh, the urge is there, especially as we reach the first off day of the preseason, but the fact is we're just four days in and only two allowed shoulder pads. At the risk of turning the spotlight on a true freshman, CJ Donaldson stands out.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
WATCH: Ty Thompson opens up about his summer and the QB competition
Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson spoke to media for nearly 15 minutes at Wednesday's school media day. Thompson discussed what he took away from the summer, how the QB battle will heat up and his cornhole rivalry with Dan Lanning. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State
Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
Former four star Donell Harris retires from A&M football
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher announced today at his press conference that former defensive end Donell Harris was done with football due to an injury and had medically retired. Harris was ranked as a four star prospect in the Aggies' 2020 recruiting class but as the 49th best player in the country and the fifth best defensive end. Originally a member of the class of 2021, the four-star prospect reclassified his academic status during the summer of 2018 and became a senior. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defender committed to Texas A&M in early November of 2018 but still took official visits to both A&M and Florida after that. He eventually signed with the Aggies, but admitted later that it was close. However, the 6-foot-3, 220 pound Harris only played in two games as a true freshman and then three more contests as a sophomore.
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football.
10 Kansas State players with the most to gain during fall camp
With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
High praise for Dawson: 'Might be the most improved young player'
AUBURN, Alabama — Like most freshman — student-athlete or not — Tar'Varish Dawson wasn’t quite sure what to expect when he stepped onto Auburn’s campus last year. The highest-rated skill player in the Tigers’ 2021 class — joining a wide receiving corps that was gasping for air last preseason after losing its top three players — Dawson fully expected to come in, enter the rotation early in the season, and eventually become a starting-caliber player out wide in his true freshman season.
