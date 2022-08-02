ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days after putting Ohio State basketball in top three, Devin Royal set to announce commitment

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Just a few days ago, Devin Royal, announced he had trimmed his list of schools to three which included Ohio State. Joining the Buckeyes on the shortlist were Alabama and Michigan State. Royal shared he’s now ready to announce where he plans to play his college basketball and it will be sooner rather than later.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Royal stated he’ll be revealing his selection at Pickerington Central High School at 2:30 p.m. ET. The four-star prospect also shared that his decision will be broadcast live on Paul Biancardi’s Instagram account. Biancardi is ESPN’s national director of recruiting.

Royal is a top 100 player and the No. 14 ranked small forward in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite rankings. More importantly, he is the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio and resides in Ohio State’s backyard, so a win here helps keep the state’s best talent within the borders.

As of now, all crystal ball predictions have Royal staying home to wear the scarlet and gray. This would be a big addition for the Buckeyes and a class that is already ranked in the top 10 with two four-star verbal commitments from guard George Washington III and center Austin Parks.

