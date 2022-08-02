ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Vice

I Lived Off Disaster Insurance for Months, Cutting Kids' Hair and Making Them Cry

We’re back at it with Best Job in the World: the show where we ask YOU about YOUR jobs – the best, the batshit, and the ones that broke you. I think we can all agree that work sucks. Yes, even here in Australia, with considerably high wages. Even when you have a job that you like, even if you’re one of those [?] people who have no hobbies outside of work… Work still fucking blows.
JOBS
Slate

Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheddar News

How to Dress Like a 'Coastal Grandma'

Special correspondent Katie Sands is here, with a very special guest, to show us how to dress like a "coastal grandma." The TikTok trend has swept the nation and is inspiring people both young and old to dress in their very best preppy-beige-beach looks. Watch!
BEAUTY & FASHION
petpress.net

How to Stop a Dog from Whining: Tips and Tricks

Do you have a dog that can’t stop whining? It can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you’re trying to get some peace and quiet. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips and tricks that can help stop your dog from whining. We’ll also talk about the...
PETS
SuncoastPost

Lessons of a Bad Day

You know that book, “Alexander, And the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?” Well, the other day I had one of those. We all do, so I don’t count myself as special because my turn was up to have a subpar day. No, what made this day different was some of the realizations I had. At first, I wondered if the day I had was so atrocious that any tidbits of goodness that came out of it just appeared brighter compared to the dismal day. But after some time of reflection, I realized there is a plus side to having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson

It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public. In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide, with over 48 million borrowers.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

