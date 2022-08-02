Read on idfg.idaho.gov
Q&A with new Fish and Game Panhandle Regional Supervisor, Carson Watkins
Carson Watkins is the newly minted Regional Supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region. He fills the shoes of Chip Corsi, a seasoned Regional Supervisor with a nearly 20-year tenure in the role. Get to know Carson a bit by reading a quick question and answer session...
Spring/summer Chinook seasons to close statewide Aug. 7 at the end of fishing hours
All remaining Chinook salmon fisheries on the Snake, Clearwater, South Fork Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater and Upper Salmon rivers will close at the end of fishing hours on Sunday, Aug. 7 which is the date set by the Fish and Game Commission to close spring/summer Chinook fisheries.
These 10 Idaho ‘Great Lakes’ provide anglers plenty of spacious fishing opportunities long into summer
Idaho’s “Great Lakes” are not only large in size, but also provide excellent fishing opportunities for trophy-sized fish. In many cases, they offer a user-friendly experience because services and accommodations are typically on the lakes, if not close by. (How many times have you arrived at the fishing dock only to realize you forgot to get worms or sunscreen?)
Sportsmen just gained access to 23,000 acres of public land in North Idaho – meet the Myrtle Creek Preserve
After an 85-year closure to hunting, fishing and trapping, Myrtle Creek Preserve is once again open and accessible by sportsmen thanks to approval by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in July. The preserve is a vast piece of real estate in the Kootenai River Basin in the Panhandle, spanning...
Tis the season for high mountain lake fishing adventures!
With hot air temperatures and lots of sunshine, we can finally say summer has arrived in North Idaho. While the Panhandle is known for fishing opportunities in its majestic lakes and streams, did you also know there are fishing opportunities in high mountain lakes? These unique places are often overlooked because of their remoteness and short duration of time when they can be accessed due to snow.
Gov. Little responds to Biden lawsuit against Idaho’s pro-life law
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little issued the following statement today after President Joe Biden’s U.S. Justice Department announced it filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s pro-life law. “Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story. The U.S....
