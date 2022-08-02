ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Red Devils told fee for the 'next Erling Haaland'

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Manchester United have been told they must pay £45m to sign Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 19-year-old as they seek potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international has informed United that he wishes to leave the club before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Jorge Mendes is struggling to find a buyer for his most high-profile client, but Ronaldo is still hopeful that he will be plying his trade elsewhere in a month's time.

Meanwhile, Sesko has emerged as a target for the Red Devils, who will need to find a long-term successor to Ronaldo even if the latter stays put for another year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461cML_0h1y4X5w00

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

According to iSport , United have learned that they will need to pay at least £45m to stand a chance of landing the forward this summer.

Red Bull Salzburg do not want to sell one of their most prized assets but would be willing to do business for the right price.

The highly-rated teenage starlet scored 11 times for the Austrian outfit last season, when he also made his debut for the senior Slovenia national team.

United are not the only club monitoring his development, with the aforementioned report mentioning Newcastle and Chelsea as potential destinations.

Sesko's representatives have met with all three Premier League clubs in the last two weeks as they attempt to secure a move for their client.

The 19-year-old has been likened to Erling Haaland, who made his name as a top-class talent during his time at Salzburg.

Ten Hag's team will begin the new Premier League season against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo is unlikely to be included in the starting XI after only appearing in one pre-season friendly this summer.

Anthony Martial is in line to get the nod up front ahead of the Portugal international.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Anthony Martial
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United Report#Red Bull Salzburg#The Red Devils#Austrian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
534
Post
469
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy