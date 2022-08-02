Century Library Closing For Maintenance

​​Century Library will be closed for maintenance from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, October 2. Century Library's book drop will not be available during this time. For details regarding Century's temporary closure visit Century Library's Hours and Location page. To discover our other locations for book drops and which location you can temporarily select as your preferred holds pickup location, visit the Locations & Hours page on phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Book drops are available 24/7 at all open locations.