Associate Professor Michael White Named Interim Director of the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design

 2 days ago
Georgia State Faculty Earn Designation as Regents’ Professors, Reflecting Excellence in Academics, Research, Scholarship and Creativity

ATLANTA—The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has appointed and reappointed a group of seven outstanding faculty at Georgia State University with the designation of Regents’ Professor, the highest professorial rank within the state’s system of public colleges and universities. Regents’ professorships are...
New Dean of Students a Leader With Wide Range of Experiences

ATLANTA — As a former student-athlete turned college administrator and education scholar, Anthony Davis brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Georgia State. Since becoming associate vice president for Student Engagement and dean of students July 1, Davis has visited each of Georgia State’s campuses and begun meeting with faculty and staff in each community. And as the start of fall semester approaches, he’s ready to welcome Georgia State’s students to its campuses for the new academic year.
Prevention Research Center Releases 2022 Clarkston Summit Impact Report

ATLANTA—The Prevention Research Center at Georgia State University has released its Impact Report on the 2022 Clarkston Summit. The day-long event in May united community with research and service stakeholders to help shape the future of the Clarkston community’s health and well-being. More than 250 participants, including Clarkston residents, community organizations and leaders attended the Summit at the Georgia State University Clarkston Campus.
