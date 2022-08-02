Associate Professor Michael White Named Interim Director of the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design

ATLANTA — As a former student-athlete turned college administrator and education scholar, Anthony Davis brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Georgia State. Since becoming associate vice president for Student Engagement and dean of students July 1, Davis has visited each of Georgia State’s campuses and begun meeting with faculty and staff in each community. And as the start of fall semester approaches, he’s ready to welcome Georgia State’s students to its campuses for the new academic year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO