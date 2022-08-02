Voice Of Baceprot: “We get messages from girls saying we’ve given them the courage to start a band”

Read on www.kerrang.com
Watch NIKI relive teenage memories in ‘High School in Jakarta’ music video
NIKI has dropped the music video for her new single, ‘High School in Jakarta’. Out today (5 August) on YouTube, the elaborate music video sees the LA-based Indonesian singer playing a high school version of herself, as she runs through various adolescent experiences including hallway catch-ups with friends, a yearbook photoshoot, a drama club production and falling in love.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Contestant Dies at 41
Singer Nolan Neal, who was a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice has died. He was 41. Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Monday with no cause of death yet determined. That said, he did have a self-admitted history of drug abuse. His...
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie
In an expansive new documentary, Don McLean talks about the much-discussed meaning of his enduring hit song
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Idles channel creepy Slipknot vibes in the unsettling video for Stockholm Syndrome
Freaky masked figures in black overalls engaging in weird rituals? No, it's not a new Slipknot video, but the new Idles video
Jamie Campbell Bower to release new single, I Am
Having helped make Stranger Things 4 the enormous success that it was thanks to his role as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is now turning his hand back to music. The actor and musician – formerly of ace London punks COUNTERFEIT. – revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he would be sharing new solo single, I Am, on August 12. “I’m so excited,” Jamie told Jimmy. “Everything just feels not real right now!”
Reliving the insane moment someone actually booked pop duo Daphne and Celeste for Reading Festival and they got bottled to hell
"Slipknot and Rage Against the Machine were coming up to us and telling us how hardcore we were"
5 reasons why you need to check out Torus
In the post-lockdown era, it seems like more and more alternative acts are stepping from COVID-enforced gestation already fully-formed. Where so many are the offbeat product of zany bedroom experimentation, however, Milton Keynes’ Torus deal in a brand of zero-bullshit hard rock that’s refreshing in its adherence to wringing the rawest-possible emotion from guitar, bass and drums.
Album review: Psycroptic – Divine Council
For the past 23 years, Psycroptic have been flying the flag for Australian technical death metal. Now on album number eight, Divine Council, the quartet sound more ferocious than ever. Playing as though they have a score to settle, the band’s fretboards are given a thorough working out as razor-sharp riffs abound, alongside wall-to-wall grooves and more hooks than a boxing match.
Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers
Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
Hot Milk’s track-by-track guide to The King And Queen Of Gasoline
In more ways than one, Jim Shaw and Hannah Mee are The King And Queen Of Gasoline. Joining us, bleary-eyed, from just having woken up on their tour bus, Hot Milk’s dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalists are burning bright right now. Having already completed their first ever U.S. run – dropping straight in as headliners – and smashed the European festival circuit already this year, the Manchester crew are back Stateside. Alongside the likes of Waterparks, Neck Deep and Mayday Parade, kudos has been earned as one of the brightest lights of the massive, touring Sad Summer festival. Chicago’s enormous Lollapalooza showcase has been duly smashed. Hell, they’ve even scored a coveted slot on legendary late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
Keith Morris: “We didn’t consider Black Flag to be a punk rock band – we were just loud and abrasive”
When Keith Morris sang the words 'I was so wasted', first with Black Flag and then with Circle Jerks, he didn’t sound like a young man who had plans for living a long life. Back then, at the turn of the ’80s, this firebrand of the Southern Californian punk rock scene was “so jacked up” that he just “couldn’t get any higher than that”. Live fast, die young, et cetera et cetera.
Get your signed copy of Pale Waves’ new album Unwanted
Are you a Pale Waves fan? Do you like exclusive signed CDs? Well we've got some good news! To celebrate the Manc indie-punks making their Kerrang! cover debut this week, we've got 250 signed copies of their killer new album Unwanted for you!. The CDs are available to order now...
Alter Bridge release huge new single, Silver Tongue
Following the release of album title-track Pawns & Kings last month, Alter Bridge have just shared another excellent new single. The hard rock legends’ latest effort goes by the name Silver Tongue, and is accompanied by an animated video from Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films, which tells the story of a painting that comes to life – and the interesting effect that it has on those who view it…
‘Monarch,’ New Country Music Drama, Drops New Song, ‘American Cowgirl’ [Listen]
TV viewers anxiously awaiting the premiere of the Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon-led drama, Monarch, have more than a month left to wait for the show's premiere. This week, however, the show released a new original song as it gears up for the start of its inaugural season. The song...
Bjorn Riis channels Pink Floyd on new video for Dark Shadows
Airbag guitarist Bjorn Riis will release new mini-album A Fleeting Glimpse in September
