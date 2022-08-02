Read on www.kitsapdailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor chef’s Apollo pizza goes national
A Gig Harbor pizza chef cooked up something so tasty, it’s now being served all over the country. Bryan Liupakka, general manager of the Round Table Pizza, won a companywide contest to create a new pizza recipe. His creation is the Apollo pizza, inspired by a Greek flatbread that many believe was the forerunner to modern pizza.
kitsapdailynews.com
Saint’s Car Club to host large single-day show
One of the best car show in Kitsap County returns to downtown Port Orchard Aug. 14. The Saint’s Car Club, rated the best such club by the Car Club Association of Washington, will host around 600 cars in their Cruz show. The club was rated the best because of its community involvement and car show that takes over the whole city.
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
kitsapdailynews.com
Musical magic in Central Kitsap forests
Tucked away in the forest west of Bremerton, the Mountaineers Players of the Kitsap Forest Theater offer one of the oldest and most unique theater experiences in the state. Actors and production staff travel from both sides of the Sound to just off of Seabeck Highway NW to perform their production of “Bend in the Road, The Anne of Green Gables Musical.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livingsnoqualmie.com
Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus
Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
talkbusiness.net
Walton-led nonprofit to buy military museum in Washington
A new nonprofit started by Bentonville entrepreneur and philanthropist Steuart Walton will acquire the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Wash., according to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but proceeds will be earmarked for philanthropy. Directed by Walton, the nonprofit...
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Washington
Eat This, Not That! and Yelp teamed up to find the tastiest chocolate chip cookies in every state.
The Stranger
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!
August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum
A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Seattle Attraction Ranked Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights
Kuoni pinpointed the world's most breathtaking attractions.
seattlechannel.org
CityStream: The Squire Shop Rides Again!
It’s been 40 years since the legendary Squire Shop hydroplane skimmed the waters of Lake Washington. Many thought the boat was gone forever. It might have been if not for local racing fan Gary Laws. When he located the boat, it was in sad shape. But years of elbow grease restored the once proud hydro to the gleaming race boat of old. And when the Squire Shop recently returned to the water, the familiar roar of its piston engine followed by laps on Lake Washington brought joy to the team that labored so hard to restore it. Producer Randy Eng chronicles the return of the Squire Shop.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
Comments / 0