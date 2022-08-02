An annual service by Kitsap County officials promotes the belief that all lives should be celebrated regardless of stature. Around 30 residents gathered at the Silverdale Pioneer Cemetery last month for a burial service put together by the Coroner’s Office. Those who attended, while from all walks of life, had one thing in common. No one knew anything about the four people being buried besides their names. That is because all four were declared indigent, Coroner Jeff Wallis said.

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO