Coaches, administrators share mixed views of Title IX
It’s all about context. Title IX has evolved over its 50 years. Older coaches have seen the benefits of major changes over time. But younger coaches still see discrepancies and don’t like it. For example, Bainbridge High assistant cross-country coach Dana Amore grew up in Ann Arbor, MI....
Choosy students choose Choice’s ‘Circle of Courage’
Choice Academy is an alternative school in the North Kitsap School District that focuses on kids who like a smaller learning environment. “Students say that the bigger schools stress them out, and they’re overwhelmed,” principal Penny Therrien said. Heading into its fifth year, Choice is part of the...
Musical magic in Central Kitsap forests
Tucked away in the forest west of Bremerton, the Mountaineers Players of the Kitsap Forest Theater offer one of the oldest and most unique theater experiences in the state. Actors and production staff travel from both sides of the Sound to just off of Seabeck Highway NW to perform their production of “Bend in the Road, The Anne of Green Gables Musical.”
Saint’s Car Club to host large single-day show
One of the best car show in Kitsap County returns to downtown Port Orchard Aug. 14. The Saint’s Car Club, rated the best such club by the Car Club Association of Washington, will host around 600 cars in their Cruz show. The club was rated the best because of its community involvement and car show that takes over the whole city.
Officers reconnect with public on National Night Out
For years, National Night Out has been a way for law enforcement to connect with its communities. During COVID, that wasn’t possible, so there seemed to be a disconnect, especially given the anti-police vibe across much of the country. But Tuesday, Kitsap County residents got the chance to meet...
NKFR levy headed to Nov. 8 ballot
North Kitsap Fire & Rescue is putting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot to restore its levy rate. Its levy is expiring and to maintain levels of service the rate needs to return to its previously approved level of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Passage would also provide...
Burial service for the ‘least fortunate’
An annual service by Kitsap County officials promotes the belief that all lives should be celebrated regardless of stature. Around 30 residents gathered at the Silverdale Pioneer Cemetery last month for a burial service put together by the Coroner’s Office. Those who attended, while from all walks of life, had one thing in common. No one knew anything about the four people being buried besides their names. That is because all four were declared indigent, Coroner Jeff Wallis said.
Incumbents look to be re-elected easily after primary
People can complain all they want about their politicians, but when it comes to elections they tend to vote them back in. Tuesday’s primary was no exception. When incumbents were involved, all 10 received the most votes. Only two are Republicans. Another from the GOP is leading for an open seat.
Poulsbo Fire proposes levy restoration
Poulsbo Fire Department commissioners are placing a levy on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. The resolution asks to restore the levy to the rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, as previously approved by voters, a PFD news release says. The restoration was recommended by the department’s...
