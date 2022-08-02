Read on www.aerotechnews.com
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
nationalinterest.org
Attack Drones? The Army's New Helicopters Will be Armed to the Teeth
The versatility of a longer, multifunction payload bay seems quite significant, as it enables the possible use of a wide range of weapons and supports the launch of mini-drone targeting and attack ALE. The Army is building its new Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft with the ability to launch mini-attack...
MilitaryTimes
Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay
With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
The B-21 bomber won’t need a drone escort, thank you very much
When the new B-21—the Air Force’s next-gen stealth bomber—goes to war, it will do so without a drone escort. The news, broken by Breaking Defense on July 16, is a sharp reversal from earlier plans that had included developing a drone fighter that could travel alongside the bomber and protect it.
