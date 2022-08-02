ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

seattlerefined.com

Paseo, known for delicious sandwiches, is heading to Issaquah

Beloved sandwich shop Paseo is getting a fourth location. The list of accolades for the Caribbean restaurant runs long, including being called a "must visit" by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Now, residents of Issaquah won't have to leave the city to get their hands on one of those iconic sandwiches.
ISSAQUAH, WA
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle

Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus

Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
NORTH BEND, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Saint’s Car Club to host large single-day show

One of the best car show in Kitsap County returns to downtown Port Orchard Aug. 14. The Saint’s Car Club, rated the best such club by the Car Club Association of Washington, will host around 600 cars in their Cruz show. The club was rated the best because of its community involvement and car show that takes over the whole city.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
425magazine.com

All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design

Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
RENTON, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Musical magic in Central Kitsap forests

Tucked away in the forest west of Bremerton, the Mountaineers Players of the Kitsap Forest Theater offer one of the oldest and most unique theater experiences in the state. Actors and production staff travel from both sides of the Sound to just off of Seabeck Highway NW to perform their production of “Bend in the Road, The Anne of Green Gables Musical.”
BREMERTON, WA
urbnlivn.com

Colorful custom home with hot tub in Phinney Ridge

Built in 1950, 507 N 65th St. is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Seattle’s centrally located Phinney Ridge neighborhood—just west of Green Lake. More recently reimagined by Seattle-based CAST Architecture, the home boasts a fully renovated first floor and second-floor addition with distinctive butterfly roof. Through the front...
SEATTLE, WA
cincinnatimagazine.com

Piroshky Piroshky Returns to the Midwest

Piroshky Piroshky is celebrating its 30th anniversary by traveling across the United States, and as luck would have it, the Seattle bakery has a stop in the Queen City on August 16. Founded at the historic Pike Place Market, this Eastern European-inspired bakery has been offering hand-crafted sweet and savory...
CINCINNATI, OH
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
caringmagazine.org

In Seattle, a family finds home twice with the help of The Salvation Army

Dina and Kori Flores live in an apartment on a quiet street in north-central Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood along with their dog, Odie. It’s all a stone’s throw away from restaurants, cafes and shops—qualities many would consider when choosing a location. But the biggest reason why it feels like home?
SEATTLE, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Patience leads to big payday for Port Orchard woman

A Port Orchard woman is proving that patience and selflessness in the workplace can pay off after being awarded a cash prize by her employer as part of a national contest. Jessica Manderson has worked for six years at Visiting Angels, a national home nursing and personal home care provider. Her careful work with her clients, including a 104-year-old woman, led the Port Orchard branch to nominate her for Caregiver of the Year.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KUOW

Emerald City Comic Con brings back mask policy for summer 2022

Emerald City Comic Con has announced it will now require masks for all attendees at its event this month. Masks will be required in all areas of the convention. Emerald City Comic Con is Aug. 18-21 at the Seattle Convention Center. There is no requirement for proof of vaccination. Cosplayers will be asked to enter without helmets or costume masks to confirm they are wearing an approved face covering.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more

SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Washington from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday

It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
EVERETT, WA

