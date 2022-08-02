Replacing more car trips with bike trips can be a great way to reduce carbon emissions, but biking can be tough if you have physical limitations, have a long way to travel or just don't want to get sweaty on your way to work. For many people, an electric bicycle (or e-bike) can solve all these problems. In fact, one study found that people who owned e-bikes replaced 62% of the trips they would normally take by car with their e-bike. Unfortunately, e-bikes are too expensive for many people.

