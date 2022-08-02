Read on www.planetizen.com
Related
RideApart
An Interview With Rider Bridget McCutchen, Soon To Circle The Globe
We’ve been through some strange times in the past few years—but it’s precisely in times of uncertainty that big dreamers usually find a way to break through. In August, 2022, a rider named Bridget McCutchen has a grand plan to circumnavigate the globe on her motorcycle. Her...
CARS・
RideApart
Mototrek Shows Adventure Riders How To Negotiate Uphill U-Turns
Advanced off-road maneuvers seem like a daunting task for most novice-to-intermediate adventure riders. Whether faced with deep sand or rock gardens, steep uphill climbs or equally precipitous declines, negotiating highly technical terrain calls for both body and bike control. Professional West 38 Moto instructor Dusty Wessels knows as much, and he takes to the Mototrek YouTube channel to show ADV devotees how to pull off pesky uphill U-turns.
Phys.org
Can greater access to e-bikes get more people biking?
Replacing more car trips with bike trips can be a great way to reduce carbon emissions, but biking can be tough if you have physical limitations, have a long way to travel or just don't want to get sweaty on your way to work. For many people, an electric bicycle (or e-bike) can solve all these problems. In fact, one study found that people who owned e-bikes replaced 62% of the trips they would normally take by car with their e-bike. Unfortunately, e-bikes are too expensive for many people.
Who won? CrossFit Games 2022 Endures Chaos During ‘Bike to Work’ Event
The first event in the CrossFit Games 2022 in Madison, WI, got off to an exciting but shaky start on Wednesday with the opening “Bike to Work” event. This was a time-based challenge with a 50-minute limit involving 75 toes-to-bar, 75 chest-to-bar pullups, and a 5-mile bike ride. But with 40 athletes competing side by side in each division, chaos and judging issues soon ensued.
Comments / 0