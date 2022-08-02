The Perfume Shop discount codes for 08 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with The Perfume Shop, sign up to their newsletter. By subscribing to their emails, subscribers receive all the latest news, inspiration and special offers straight to their inbox. For more news and content, follow The Perfume Shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest pages.

For regular The Perfume Shop shoppers, you can sign up to their loyalty card scheme: VIP Rewards. With the VIP Rewards programme, members get free delivery on all orders, free samples, 15% off on their birthdays and 10% off your favourite brand and perfume. The more you spend at The Perfume Shop, you add to your balance, save extra money and get rewards. When you spend £100 (Level 1), you get savings off big brands, sample boxes, perfume miniatures and a £5 off voucher. If you spend £200 (Level 2), you’ll receive more brand savings, branded beauty products, cosmetic pouches and a £10 off voucher. Finally, if you spend £300 (Level 3), you get more savings on brands, premium branded bags, full size fragrances and a £15 off voucher.

The Perfume Shop offers a ‘Refer A Friend’ scheme where if you share your unique link with friends or family, you both get a £10 off £50 voucher code. If you’re a student, you get a 10% student discount at The Perfume Shop in partnership with UNiDAYS and Blue Light card holders get 15% off.

For a seamless shopping experience, download The Perfume Shop app for free. The app is easier to checkout, has access to your reward card benefits and offers exclusive app offers.

FAQs

Does The Perfume Shop offer free delivery?

The Perfume Shop offers free standard delivery when you spend over £25. If your order is under £25, delivery is £3.95. If you’re a VIP Rewards member, free standard delivery is included in your membership. Other delivery options include next day delivery (£4.95), DPD Collection (£2.99), special delivery (£5.99), named delivery (£4.99) and free Click + Collect.

What’s the The Perfume Shop returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your The Perfume Shop order, you can return it for a full refund within 90 days of receiving it. To start a return, head to the Returns Policy page on The Perfume Shop’s website. You can send back your order with the Royal Mail or head into your nearest store.

How do I track my order?

Once your order has been dispatched, The Perfume Shop will send you an email with tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

Can I cancel or change an order?

Unfortunately, once your order has been placed, you can’t change or cancel your order but will have to go through the return process once your order has arrived.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, ApplePay, One4all, Love2Shop and Klarna.

Is there a The Perfume Shop store near me?

There are 215 The Perfume Shop stores nationwide. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ section of The Perfume Shop’s website to find your nearest store. Alternatively, you can shop on the website or head to your local Superdrug.

How do I contact the The Perfume Shop customer service team?

To contact The Perfume Shop customer service, email onlineservices@theperfumeshop.com or start a live chat on the website. The Perfume Shop experts will also be happy to help you if you head into a store.

How to use The Perfume Shop discount codes

1. Find the The Perfume Shop discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 The Perfume Shop discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your total, you’ll see a box that says ‘PROMO CODE’. Enter your discount code in the box and click ‘APPLY PROMO CODE’.

4. If your discount code is valid for your purchase, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

Bestsellers at The Perfume Shop

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

As the second largest fragrance retailer in the UK, The Perfume Shop sells designer and luxury perfumes, aftershaves and gift sets for both men and women. No matter your taste and scent preferences, The Perfume Shop has over 130 brands to shop from so you can find the perfect perfume for you and your lifestyle.

It can be challenging to find the right fragrance, especially if you’re shopping online, which is why The Perfume Shop has created its Bestsellers collection. The Perfume Shop Bestsellers are the most sold items on the website and in stores and has a wide range of floral and feminine scents for women, and musky distinctive notes for men.

The Perfume Shop Bestsellers collection features Miss Dior, Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Mugler Alien and Chanel No.5, all of which have made the list on our best women’s perfumes and fragrances guide. For men, the Bestsellers include Dior Sauvage, Paco Rabbane 1 Million and Chanel Bleu De Chanel which are in our top 10 for the best men’s fragrances and colognes. There are also designer scents from Hugo Boss, Lancome, Montblanc, Gucci, Burberry, Carolina Herrera, Roberto Cavalli, YSL, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Jean Paul Gaultier.

The Bestsellers edit at The Perfume Shop has something for everyone, and if you’re buying a perfume or cologne as a present, you can take your gift to the next level by having the fragrance bottle engraved. On the bottle, you can add initials, names or a customised message to make your gift extra special and something they’ll keep forever.

How to use The Perfume Shop’s Fragrance Finder

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

Shopping for perfume online can be difficult. If you’re looking at a scent on a website, you’ll be given all the details about the type of notes and scents that the perfume has, but it’s not the same as actually going into the store and giving it a sniff. If you can’t make it into a local The Perfume Shop store, you can use its Fragrance Finder to find the perfect scent for you.

The Perfume Shop’s Fragrance Finder is brought to you by fragrance expert, Michael Edwards, and is a quick and easy way to find what you like. By answering a few simple questions that only take a couple of minutes, experts from The Perfume Shop can decipher what notes and scents you like or someone else likes if you’re buying a gift.

Once you select who you’re buying for and their gender, you go through to answer more specific questions, like ‘What kind of fragrance might you enjoy wearing?’ Choose from sensual evening tones, woody natural scents, elegant auras and more before you decide how much you’re willing to spend. After you’ve completed the questionnaire, you’ll be given 6 fragrance options suited to your tastes, which you can order straightaway on the website or you can try 3 samples through the ‘Try More Samples’ section.

If you’d prefer to shop in store, head into your nearest The Perfume Shop to have a look around and you can book a free appointment with an expert to find your new scent.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.