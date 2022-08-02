Decathlon discount codes for 08 2022

Hints & Tips

If you’re a regular Decathlon customer, sign up to the My Decathlon membership. My Decathlon acts as a Decathlon card which gives members access to workshop services, expert tips and advice, warranty support, free Decathlon Click+Collect and 365 day returns without a receipt. To sign up for My Decathlon, simply make a Decathlon account.

For a smoother shopping experience, download the Decathlon app. Available for free for both iOS and Android devices, the Decathlon app gives users access to the latest news, events and product availability, fast and secure checkouts, easy receipt storing, in-store guides and wish lists.

Both in-store and online, Decathlon offers many different services to its customers, including a cycle to work scheme, workshops, recycling, rentals and repairs. Decathlon runs sales throughout the year and you’ll often find the biggest discounts during Black Friday, Boxing Day and the Summer sales. On the sales page, you can find the best deals of the day and you can easily shop by sporting category.

FAQs

What are the Decathlon delivery options?

Decathlon offers multiple delivery options including standard delivery and click and collect services. Standard delivery starts at £2.99 and depends on the weight and volume of your purchases. Weekend delivery is available from £7.99. Bike delivery starts at £12.99 for kids and £14.99 for adults and bulky deliveries are priced at £24.99. Alternatively, you can Click+Collect at a Decathlon store for free or collect your order from Asda for £2.49.

What’s the Decathlon returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Decathlon order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days from the date of purchase. If you’re a My Decathlon member, you have 365 days to return your order. There are multiple ways to return your order, including sending it back to Decathlon, visiting a Decathlon store or sending it back via Asda. To start a return, log into your Decathlon account or contact the customer service team.

Can I cancel my order?

To cancel your order, log into your Decathlon account, view your purchase history and click ‘Cancel Entire Order’ for the one you want to cancel. If you can’t see a cancel option or you don’t have a Decathlon account, contact customer service.

How do I track my order?

Once your Decathlon order has been dispatched, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, log into your Decathlon account to view your order status.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

Does Decathlon have a warranty policy?

Decathlon offers a warranty / guarantee that covers any material or manufacturing defects and the replacement of faulty parts. The length of the guarantee is 2 years on all products from the date of purchase.

Is there a Decathlon store near me?

There are over 2,000 Decathlon stores worldwide. Click ‘Store Locator’ on the website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Decathlon customer service team?

To contact Decathlon customer service, you can WhatsApp them on +447483068343, fill out an email contact form or start a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can visit your local Decathlon store for further assistance.

How to use Decathlon discount codes

1. Find the Decathlon discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Decathlon discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once you’re through to the ‘Payment’ page, enter the discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’ before you pay.

4. If the discount code is valid for your order, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

The best outdoor equipment for summer activities

(Image credit: Decathlon)

As the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, Decathlon has everything you could possibly need for your next sporting event, activity or hobby. Whether you’re interested in trying a new sport or you’re already an expert in the field, Decathlon has an extensive range of sporting and outdoor clothing, accessories and equipment to choose from. Now that we’re into the summer, many people are looking to get outside in the sun. If you’re not much of a sunbather, you can find the best outdoor apparel and kit for whatever sport or activity you fancy trying this year.

A popular activity to do all year round but especially during the warmer months is hiking. The hiking shop at Decathlon is one of the most popular categories to shop from, and has the perfect products for casual walks in the countryside to more intense hiking trips. The hiking collection at Decathlon is created by their in-house brand, Quechua, which specialises in clothes, shoes and equipment designed for all kinds of weather and usage. You can find walking shoes and socks, t-shirts, thermals, waterproof clothing, coats, rucksacks, day bags, walking poles, head torches, compasses, first aid kits and more from the Decathlon hiking collection.

This year in the UK, the summer months have been hit by heatwave after heatwave. The warmer weather has seen a rise in water sports and Decathlon has the perfect equipment and accessories to get you out on the water this summer. The water sports selection at Decathlon features kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, snorkel and scuba diving kit, surf boards, water skis, windsurfing boards, wetsuits, goggles and much more.

Everything you need to know about Decathlon Coach

(Image credit: Decathlon)

With over 40 years of experience in the sports and outdoor industry, it’s safe to say that Decathlon are experts in the field. From designing and manufacturing their own clothing and equipment to offering expert advice for your next adventure, Decathlon is a go-to retailer and resource when it comes to sports and fitness. That’s why Decathlon launched its very own Decathlon Coach app.

Decathlon Coach is a sports and coaching app that’s free to download on both iOS and Android devices. The app is dedicated to helping users reach their sports goals and is designed for all levels of fitness and both indoor and outdoor activities. What sets Decathlon Coach apart from other fitness apps is that it offers multi-sport coaching. Where other apps are designed around running or hitting the gym, the Decathlon Coach app offers hundreds of programmes and voice and video coaching for 9 sports, including running, Pilates, bodybuilding, cycling, walking, triathlon, boxing and yoga. The app also allows you to record more than 60 sports sessions and analyses every session in detail to help you perform better and improve your fitness.

With hundreds of coached programmes to choose from, Decathlon Coach also has challenges to help you push yourself and hit your goals. Depending on your sport of choice and how long you want to challenge yourself for, you can find running, walking, HIIT and Pilates challenges, ranging from 4-8 week durations. The app also comes with multiple experts and personal trainers so you can be sure you’re being properly coached and looked after while you train.

