ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Decathlon discount codes for 08 2022

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Decathlon, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Decathlon newsletter, subscribers receive the latest news, inspiration, product launches and promotions straight to their inbox. For more news and content, make sure to follow Decathlon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

If you’re a regular Decathlon customer, sign up to the My Decathlon membership. My Decathlon acts as a Decathlon card which gives members access to workshop services, expert tips and advice, warranty support, free Decathlon Click+Collect and 365 day returns without a receipt. To sign up for My Decathlon, simply make a Decathlon account.

For a smoother shopping experience, download the Decathlon app. Available for free for both iOS and Android devices, the Decathlon app gives users access to the latest news, events and product availability, fast and secure checkouts, easy receipt storing, in-store guides and wish lists.

Both in-store and online, Decathlon offers many different services to its customers, including a cycle to work scheme, workshops, recycling, rentals and repairs. Decathlon runs sales throughout the year and you’ll often find the biggest discounts during Black Friday, Boxing Day and the Summer sales. On the sales page, you can find the best deals of the day and you can easily shop by sporting category.

FAQs

What are the Decathlon delivery options?

Decathlon offers multiple delivery options including standard delivery and click and collect services. Standard delivery starts at £2.99 and depends on the weight and volume of your purchases. Weekend delivery is available from £7.99. Bike delivery starts at £12.99 for kids and £14.99 for adults and bulky deliveries are priced at £24.99. Alternatively, you can Click+Collect at a Decathlon store for free or collect your order from Asda for £2.49.

What’s the Decathlon returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Decathlon order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days from the date of purchase. If you’re a My Decathlon member, you have 365 days to return your order. There are multiple ways to return your order, including sending it back to Decathlon, visiting a Decathlon store or sending it back via Asda. To start a return, log into your Decathlon account or contact the customer service team.

Can I cancel my order?

To cancel your order, log into your Decathlon account, view your purchase history and click ‘Cancel Entire Order’ for the one you want to cancel. If you can’t see a cancel option or you don’t have a Decathlon account, contact customer service.

How do I track my order?

Once your Decathlon order has been dispatched, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, log into your Decathlon account to view your order status.

What payment methods are available?

Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

Does Decathlon have a warranty policy?

Decathlon offers a warranty / guarantee that covers any material or manufacturing defects and the replacement of faulty parts. The length of the guarantee is 2 years on all products from the date of purchase.

Is there a Decathlon store near me?

There are over 2,000 Decathlon stores worldwide. Click ‘Store Locator’ on the website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Decathlon customer service team?

To contact Decathlon customer service, you can WhatsApp them on +447483068343, fill out an email contact form or start a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can visit your local Decathlon store for further assistance.

How to use Decathlon discount codes

1. Find the Decathlon discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Decathlon discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once you’re through to the ‘Payment’ page, enter the discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’ before you pay.

4. If the discount code is valid for your order, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

The best outdoor equipment for summer activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRyG5_0h1xuYjT00

(Image credit: Decathlon)

As the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, Decathlon has everything you could possibly need for your next sporting event, activity or hobby. Whether you’re interested in trying a new sport or you’re already an expert in the field, Decathlon has an extensive range of sporting and outdoor clothing, accessories and equipment to choose from. Now that we’re into the summer, many people are looking to get outside in the sun. If you’re not much of a sunbather, you can find the best outdoor apparel and kit for whatever sport or activity you fancy trying this year.

A popular activity to do all year round but especially during the warmer months is hiking. The hiking shop at Decathlon is one of the most popular categories to shop from, and has the perfect products for casual walks in the countryside to more intense hiking trips. The hiking collection at Decathlon is created by their in-house brand, Quechua, which specialises in clothes, shoes and equipment designed for all kinds of weather and usage. You can find walking shoes and socks, t-shirts, thermals, waterproof clothing, coats, rucksacks, day bags, walking poles, head torches, compasses, first aid kits and more from the Decathlon hiking collection.

This year in the UK, the summer months have been hit by heatwave after heatwave. The warmer weather has seen a rise in water sports and Decathlon has the perfect equipment and accessories to get you out on the water this summer. The water sports selection at Decathlon features kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, snorkel and scuba diving kit, surf boards, water skis, windsurfing boards, wetsuits, goggles and much more.

Everything you need to know about Decathlon Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAopN_0h1xuYjT00

(Image credit: Decathlon)

With over 40 years of experience in the sports and outdoor industry, it’s safe to say that Decathlon are experts in the field. From designing and manufacturing their own clothing and equipment to offering expert advice for your next adventure, Decathlon is a go-to retailer and resource when it comes to sports and fitness. That’s why Decathlon launched its very own Decathlon Coach app.

Decathlon Coach is a sports and coaching app that’s free to download on both iOS and Android devices. The app is dedicated to helping users reach their sports goals and is designed for all levels of fitness and both indoor and outdoor activities. What sets Decathlon Coach apart from other fitness apps is that it offers multi-sport coaching. Where other apps are designed around running or hitting the gym, the Decathlon Coach app offers hundreds of programmes and voice and video coaching for 9 sports, including running, Pilates, bodybuilding, cycling, walking, triathlon, boxing and yoga. The app also allows you to record more than 60 sports sessions and analyses every session in detail to help you perform better and improve your fitness.

With hundreds of coached programmes to choose from, Decathlon Coach also has challenges to help you push yourself and hit your goals. Depending on your sport of choice and how long you want to challenge yourself for, you can find running, walking, HIIT and Pilates challenges, ranging from 4-8 week durations. The app also comes with multiple experts and personal trainers so you can be sure you’re being properly coached and looked after while you train.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Walmart 'Prime Day' Deals: Check Out the Best Summer Sale Discounts

Looking to save on a laptop, TV, or Dyson vacuum? Walmart's version of Amazon Prime Day is a Summer Sale that's live now—no Walmart+ membership needed. Amazon's retail rivals are not taking Prime Day lying down, and among the first out of the gate with a competing sale is Walmart, which kicked off its Summer Sale this weekend.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: You Only Have a Few More Hours to Get the Apple Watch 7 for a $120 Discount

Click here to read the full article. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $279 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $120 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount if you want the newest Apple Watch to date. Amazon Buy:Apple Watch Series 7at$279 This deal gets you a whopping $120 off the 41mm...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Target Deals Days Sale: Shop Big Discounts Without a Membership Now

Target Deal Days, the company's answer to Amazon Prime Day, just got underway. In addition to being one day longer than Prime Day, the sale doesn't require membership in order to benefit from the discounts. From July 11 to July 13 you'll be able to shop a massive selection of discounted items. From new electronics like a tablet or smartwatch to shoes and apparel, video games and toys and small kitchen appliances, you'll find deals to help you snag what you want for less.
SHOPPING
geekspin

OnePlus 10T launches with early bird discounts

Today OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10T 5G. The OnePlus 10T is its second flagship phone launch in 2022. The OnePlus 10T was launched alongside OxygenOS 13, the company’s newest version of its performance-driven Android overlay. The launch is OnePlus’ first in-person event in more than two years, taking place at Gotham Hall in New York City.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Decathlon#Discount Codes#Fitness#Hints Tips#Android
CNET

Amazon Discount Shaves up to $50 off the Latest 10.2-inch iPad

Discounts on Apple devices can be pretty hard to come by, especially when you're shopping for the latest models. But they still flare up occasionally, and today is one of those days. Right now, Amazon has discounts on all configurations of the latest 9th-gen iPad, with prices starting at $299...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Android Police

What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
SHOPPING
pymnts.com

Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers

Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
SEATTLE, WA
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
pymnts

84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping

Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
INTERNET
CBS News

The best sales and summer clearance deals at Walmart right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Summer is coming to a close, and the deals are aplenty at Walmart. You can currently find sale prices on...
RETAIL
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon will let you shop at your local mall from your couch

Amazon’s next store update will let you digitally explore shopping malls and pick up new clothes and items that'll be delivered to you the exact same day. The new pilot program is coming to 15 cities across the US including Chicago, Washington, Seattle, and Las Vegas. If you live in one of these places (and have an Amazon Prime membership) you’ll be able to access digital versions of your local mall’s Diesel, Pacsun, Superdry, and GNC – picking out clothes and items just like you would from the shelves.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts

Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery

Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Realme 9i 5G launching 18th of August

The Realme 9i 4G launched earlier this year and now there is a new version of the handset on the way, the Realme 9i 5G. Realme has revealed that this new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and you can see more details below. As a...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Get all the great features of an iPad Pro at over 60% off on this refurbished model

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are re-evaluating their priorities, which is particularly helpful when deciding precisely what you need from your electronic devices. You can do a lot on your phone, but if you're looking for ways to become more productive with less stress or train for a new career, a larger screen can make a world of difference. Yet, no one wants to drag a laptop around everywhere, and powerful tablets can be pricey when new.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

277
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy