Animals

Controversial BLM activist Shaun King spends $40,000 of donor funds to buy guard dog

By Kathryn Rosenberg
 3 days ago

Shaun King comes under fire after reports reveal he spent tends of thousands of dollars of donor funds to purchase a protection dog

(Image credit: Facebook)

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King has once again found himself in hot water after it was discovered he used donor funds to buy himself an award-winning Mastiff show dog only to return him a month later because he was too high energy.

Records show that King’s political action committee, Grassroots Law, made two payments over the past year to California-based Potrero Performance Dogs, totaling more than $40,000.

Shortly after he made the second contribution in February, King reported in a now deleted Facebook post that he had recently welcomed a Mastiff named Marz into the family who would be serving double-duty as both a protection dog and a pet.

King is no stranger to the spotlight having battled fraud allegations for a number of years, but this most recent piece of news has put him back in the limelight as a number of BML-backed politicians and organizational leaders face a backlash over the potential misuse of charity funds.

“This luxury dog expense may not be illegal for a PAC, but it shows little respect for King’s donors,” Scott Walter of the Capital Research Center think tank told the Free Beacon.

While King has yet to make comment on this most recent fiasco, another deleted Instagram post, this time from Potrero, had this to say about Marz’s return: “he’s got a little too much energy to be a family dog so he came back.”

And as for Marz himself? Well, he seems to be completely unaffected by all the controversy swirling around his former owner, going on to win Best in Show at an American Kennel Club competition last month.

Kathryn is a freelance writer who has spent the past two years dividing her writing time between her two great loves - pets and health and wellness. When she’s not busy crafting the perfect sentence for her features, buying guides and news pieces, she can be found hanging out with one very mischievous Cocker Spaniel, drinking copious amounts of Jasmine tea and attempting to set numerous world records for the longest ever FaceTime calls with her family back home in NZ.

Comments / 193

Gayla Schmidt
1d ago

The organization is fraudulent. Funds have been misused. None of the funds have been used to help or benefit the Funds was attended for.

Reply(6)
114
Patrick
1d ago

So what ever happened to the two BLM founders who purchased a few homes for over several million dollars? Case closed IRS too scared to press charges?

Reply(11)
94
Dragon King
1d ago

This grifter came from my town. He got in a fight when he was in high school out in the parking lot and has run around the country saying he was targeted and almost killed. Never happened.

Reply
81
Tracey Folly

Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
Cheryl E Preston

Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption

The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
MARYLAND STATE
