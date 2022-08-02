Controversial BLM activist Shaun King spends $40,000 of donor funds to buy guard dog

Shaun King comes under fire after reports reveal he spent tends of thousands of dollars of donor funds to purchase a protection dog

(Image credit: Facebook)

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King has once again found himself in hot water after it was discovered he used donor funds to buy himself an award-winning Mastiff show dog only to return him a month later because he was too high energy.

Records show that King’s political action committee, Grassroots Law, made two payments over the past year to California-based Potrero Performance Dogs, totaling more than $40,000.

Shortly after he made the second contribution in February, King reported in a now deleted Facebook post that he had recently welcomed a Mastiff named Marz into the family who would be serving double-duty as both a protection dog and a pet.

King is no stranger to the spotlight having battled fraud allegations for a number of years, but this most recent piece of news has put him back in the limelight as a number of BML-backed politicians and organizational leaders face a backlash over the potential misuse of charity funds.

“This luxury dog expense may not be illegal for a PAC, but it shows little respect for King’s donors,” Scott Walter of the Capital Research Center think tank told the Free Beacon.

While King has yet to make comment on this most recent fiasco, another deleted Instagram post, this time from Potrero, had this to say about Marz’s return: “he’s got a little too much energy to be a family dog so he came back.”

And as for Marz himself? Well, he seems to be completely unaffected by all the controversy swirling around his former owner, going on to win Best in Show at an American Kennel Club competition last month.

