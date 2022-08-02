Read on www.nationalfootballpost.com
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
Nolan Turner shining at Buccaneers training camp
Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner is turning heads at Buccaneers training camp. Signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, Turner intercepted Tom Brady during Monday’s practice session and has routinely made some impressive plays over the last few days. Turner’s performance on the practice field has caught the attention of Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who is impressed with the former Tiger’s intelligence. “Nolan has been balling,” Winfield said on Tuesday. “He’s been making plays everywhere. He’s a smart player and a smart guy. He picked up the scheme extremely fast. Just seeing him out there making plays, I’m happy for the guy.” In his five seasons at Clemson, Turner was credited with 190 total tackles (13.5 for loss), seven interceptions and 13 passes defended. Arguably his most impactful play came in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl when Turner intercepted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with 37 seconds remaining, sealing a victory and sending Clemson to the national championship game. Nolan Turner with an interception; stepping in front of Kyle Rudolph. Turner had a good day Saturday and continues to build today. — Kasey Hudson (@TheSportsKase) August 1, 2022 List Where does Clemson land in 247Sports' top programs over last decade?
Bucs training camp: Hear from Akiem Hicks, Cameron Brate and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took things inside for Wednesday’s training camp practice, getting out of the blistering heat and into their indoor practice facility. A sizable crowd of enthusiastic fans were in attendance to see the Bucs continue their preparations for the upcoming season, one they hope will end with another Super Bowl win.
NBC Sports
Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears
The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons. He played nine games for Tampa...
Derek Jeter commiserates over the 2004 ALCS in latest episode of his documentary
Derek Jeter reflected on the 2004 ALCS in the latest episode of his ESPN docuseries, “The Captain.” The Boston Red Sox came back and beat the New York Yankees in a historic comeback.
