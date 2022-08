Call Your Mother — a popular bagel shop started in Washington, D.C., that's drawn visits from the president himself — is on its way to Denver. Details: The beloved bagelry, which has rapidly expanded in recent years after its 2018 debut, announced plans to open two locations in the Mile High City as soon as next spring, the Washingtonian reports. One shop will be nestled in Capitol Hill, the other on Tennyson Street. Both will boast bright, Instagram-w​​orthy colors — a CYM signature. In addition to serving its staples, like the Royal Palm with smoked salmon and capers, the chain plans...

DENVER, CO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO