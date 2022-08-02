46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year

Read on wdhifm.com
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
Thunderstorms and subsequent flooding in the Orlando area have put a damper on summer vacations.
Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.
Behind the candidates running for Arizona governor; Development in north Phoenix; Missing AZ jaguar 'El Jefe' found alive in Mexico
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. How much will 2020 enter this 2022 race? Where will independents land? Can Lake win over Republicans and can Hobbs overcome past scandals? One developer is preparing to build nearly 600 rental homes in two developments in...
