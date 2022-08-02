ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Colts Reportedly Hosting Veteran Free Agent For Tryout

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to be just one game better in 2022 so as to avoid missing the playoffs again. To that end, they may be eyeing a talented veteran for their squad. According to ProFootballTalk, the Colts are hosting offensive tackle Kendall Lamm for a tryout this week....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

Inflation hits Bloomington North football

Scott Bless walked toward the Bloomington North football field as the 9 p.m. start time approached with a cool breeze, a still golden sunset off to the west and a fresh new season in front of him.  He reached for his phone, found the proper app and turned on the lights at Dennis O. Martin Stadium.  ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

