$200 Million Crypto Exploit, Bitcoin Drops Below $23,000, What's Happening? Crypto Market Review, August 2

dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold During a Crypto Winter
These valuable networks possess characteristics that should help them weather the storm.
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Unseen Price Performance
u.today
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Solana could offer greater upside potential than Ethereum at a much more attractive entry price.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
u.today
Ethereum Might Surge to $5,000 if This Scenario Plays Out, Arthur Hayes Says
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes shared his bullish outlook for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, in a recent blog post. Hayes believes that the price of the cryptocurrency could skyrocket to as high as $5,000 after the merge if the transition to proof-of-stake ends up being a success and the U.S. Federal Reverse reverses its hawkish stance.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch
A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4
u.today
XT.com Lists Fanverse (FT) With USDT Trading Pair
XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing of FT is scheduled to occur on August 4th, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) on the exchange’s Main Zone (Web3).
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Raises Concerns, DOGE Creator No Longer Likes Elon Musk, SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Hublot: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu burn rate raises concerns, with only 1.13 billion SHIB burned in last seven days. As reported by Shibburn, 1.13 billion SHIB were destroyed over the past week. The number might seem...
