$200 Million Crypto Exploit, Bitcoin Drops Below $23,000, What's Happening? Crypto Market Review, August 2

 3 days ago
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Unseen Price Performance

Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Ethereum Might Surge to $5,000 if This Scenario Plays Out, Arthur Hayes Says

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes shared his bullish outlook for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, in a recent blog post. Hayes believes that the price of the cryptocurrency could skyrocket to as high as $5,000 after the merge if the transition to proof-of-stake ends up being a success and the U.S. Federal Reverse reverses its hawkish stance.
Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch

A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4

XT.com Lists Fanverse (FT) With USDT Trading Pair

XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing of FT is scheduled to occur on August 4th, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) on the exchange’s Main Zone (Web3).
