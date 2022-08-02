Read on therealdeal.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
Not your average lien: Pierre Hotel, contractor squabble over nearly everything
A luxury hotel unwilling to pay. A subcontractor refusing to work. The fate of Saga Management Group’s mechanic’s lien against The Pierre may depend on which occurred first. But the disagreements between the two don’t end there. Not even close. Attorneys for the Midtown hotel sued last...
therealdeal.com
“New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate
What if we told you that in 2011, a man who turned fertilizer into riches would upend New York City’s real estate market?. The billionaire Russian oligarch’s then-unprecedented $88 million purchase of a midtown condo for his daughter “wreaked havoc” on the city’s luxury real estate market, journalist Adam Piore recounted to the New York Post this weekend.
therealdeal.com
Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident
Steven Schnall, who as head of Quontic Bank built a thriving mortgage business focused on New York’s immigrant communities, and also moonlighted as a boutique condo developer, died this week. He was 55, and died in a motorcycle accident while on the way back from a biking trip to Canada, sources said.
therealdeal.com
Planet Fitness filling Long Island’s retail vacuum
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already debuted, and more will launch in the coming months.
therealdeal.com
Related claims short-term rental provider owes it millions
Stephen Ross’ Related is adding to a furnished-apartment provider’s landlord troubles, seeking millions in arrears. Related Companies alleged in a complaint filed last week it’s owed more than $2 million by Manhattan-based Furnished Quarters, Crain’s reported. The landlord claimed Furnished Quarters is in rent arrears at six New York City buildings, as well as two in San Francisco and one in Boston.
therealdeal.com
Oh, Citysnap! CoStar-backed platform hopes to unseat StreetEasy in resi listings
CoStar Group spent three decades building its reputation as a commercial real estate data behemoth before deciding to make a big gamble on residential real estate. The publicly traded firm picked up a slew of online marketplaces beginning in 2014, spending over $2 billion over six years bulking up its residential data portfolio. It was CoStar’s $250 million purchase of Homesnap in 2020 that garnered it a slice of the residential action in New York City — and an inside partner that would guide its attempt to take on a uniquely frustrating and lucrative market.
therealdeal.com
Extell sues Landsea Homes for skullduggery at 540 Sixth Avenue
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development accused the developer behind one of Manhattan’s priciest condominiums of plotting to swindle Extell out of a $21 million lease and steal away a retail tenant. Attorneys representing the development firm filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan accusing Landsea Homes of breaching its contract...
therealdeal.com
therealdeal.com
Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
therealdeal.com
Avi Philipson-led group blows deadline to complete William Vale deal
Just when you thought it was over, the long-running soap opera surrounding Williamsburg’s hip William Vale hotel has more drama to deliver. Two months ago, a group led by healthcare investor Avi Philipson struck a surprise 11th-hour agreement with bankrupt owner All Year Holdings’ Israeli bondholders to buy the hotel for $157 million, disrupting an apparently done deal to sell the property to its co-owner Zelig Weiss.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales
With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.
therealdeal.com
Square Mile bankrolls A&E’s $415M UWS apartment deal
Douglas Eisenberg’s A&E Real Estate closed on its latest Upper West Side apartment deal with a $286 million loan from Square Mile Capital Management. Square Mile said it provided the financing for the 33-story, 455-unit building at 160 Riverside Boulevard, which A&E bought from Sam Zell’s Equity Residential last month for $415 million.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan office leasing has best month since pandemic hit
Midtown is having a moment. Available office space in Manhattan’s central business district dwindled for the fifth straight month, an encouraging sign for landlords after a painful period of surplus, according to a Colliers’ report of July leasing activity. That helped Manhattan as a whole fill more office...
therealdeal.com
CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses
If having Amazon as a tenant is money in the bank, CBRE Investment Management has made a withdrawal. The independently operated affiliate of CBRE has taken out a $61 million loan on its recently purchased Brooklyn warehouses, operated by Amazon, as part of a $106 million financing package from Bank of America, real estate records show.
therealdeal.com
Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform
Housing advocate Cea Weaver has sent sparks flying across landlord-tenant Twitter since late last week, when she posted that rent-stabilized owners crying poor are more likely crying wolf. The tweet came in response to a video by the Community Housing Improvement Program, a landlord group, highlighting the estimated 20,000 rent-stabilized...
