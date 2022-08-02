ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

“New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate

What if we told you that in 2011, a man who turned fertilizer into riches would upend New York City’s real estate market?. The billionaire Russian oligarch’s then-unprecedented $88 million purchase of a midtown condo for his daughter “wreaked havoc” on the city’s luxury real estate market, journalist Adam Piore recounted to the New York Post this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Extell sues Landsea Homes for skullduggery at 540 Sixth Avenue

Gary Barnett’s Extell Development accused the developer behind one of Manhattan’s priciest condominiums of plotting to swindle Extell out of a $21 million lease and steal away a retail tenant. Attorneys representing the development firm filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan accusing Landsea Homes of breaching its contract...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York

A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales

With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Oh, Citysnap! CoStar-backed platform hopes to unseat StreetEasy in resi listings

CoStar Group spent three decades building its reputation as a commercial real estate data behemoth before deciding to make a big gamble on residential real estate. The publicly traded firm picked up a slew of online marketplaces beginning in 2014, spending over $2 billion over six years bulking up its residential data portfolio. It was CoStar’s $250 million purchase of Homesnap in 2020 that garnered it a slice of the residential action in New York City — and an inside partner that would guide its attempt to take on a uniquely frustrating and lucrative market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident

Steven Schnall, who as head of Quontic Bank built a thriving mortgage business focused on New York’s immigrant communities, and also moonlighted as a boutique condo developer, died this week. He was 55, and died in a motorcycle accident while on the way back from a biking trip to Canada, sources said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Avi Philipson-led group blows deadline to complete William Vale deal

Just when you thought it was over, the long-running soap opera surrounding Williamsburg’s hip William Vale hotel has more drama to deliver. Two months ago, a group led by healthcare investor Avi Philipson struck a surprise 11th-hour agreement with bankrupt owner All Year Holdings’ Israeli bondholders to buy the hotel for $157 million, disrupting an apparently done deal to sell the property to its co-owner Zelig Weiss.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Cea Weaver pokes landlords’ hive over rent reform

Housing advocate Cea Weaver has sent sparks flying across landlord-tenant Twitter since late last week, when she posted that rent-stabilized owners crying poor are more likely crying wolf. The tweet came in response to a video by the Community Housing Improvement Program, a landlord group, highlighting the estimated 20,000 rent-stabilized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Planet Fitness filling Long Island’s retail vacuum

Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already debuted, and more will launch in the coming months.
CARLE PLACE, NY
therealdeal.com

therealdeal.com

CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses

If having Amazon as a tenant is money in the bank, CBRE Investment Management has made a withdrawal. The independently operated affiliate of CBRE has taken out a $61 million loan on its recently purchased Brooklyn warehouses, operated by Amazon, as part of a $106 million financing package from Bank of America, real estate records show.
BROOKLYN, NY

