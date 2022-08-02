CoStar Group spent three decades building its reputation as a commercial real estate data behemoth before deciding to make a big gamble on residential real estate. The publicly traded firm picked up a slew of online marketplaces beginning in 2014, spending over $2 billion over six years bulking up its residential data portfolio. It was CoStar’s $250 million purchase of Homesnap in 2020 that garnered it a slice of the residential action in New York City — and an inside partner that would guide its attempt to take on a uniquely frustrating and lucrative market.

