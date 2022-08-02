He’s lost his biggest star, but Nest Seekers’ Eddie Shapiro is charging ahead

Every big star comes to Las Vegas (eventually). Sin City makes it easy and cheap to make a lot of money without having to travel while getting to stay in a luxurious hotel with world-class dining around every corner. And while Las Vegas used to be mostly for cheesy performers well past their prime, that reputation has gone away as huge, current acts including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Elton John, and soon enough U2, have taken up residency in the city for an extended period.

