He’s lost his biggest star, but Nest Seekers’ Eddie Shapiro is charging ahead

Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
insideedition.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
Who Is Lake Bell?: Meet The Actress & Chris Rock’s Rumored New Bae
Chris Rock is back in his romance bag. The comedian is currently rumored to be dating actress Lake Bell. The two were first spotted coupled up in public in June while attending a St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium and then again during July 4 weekend when they were seen dipping out of popular […]
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
Huge Star Opening Las Vegas Strip Venue
Every big star comes to Las Vegas (eventually). Sin City makes it easy and cheap to make a lot of money without having to travel while getting to stay in a luxurious hotel with world-class dining around every corner. And while Las Vegas used to be mostly for cheesy performers well past their prime, that reputation has gone away as huge, current acts including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Elton John, and soon enough U2, have taken up residency in the city for an extended period.
‘Black Bread’ Director Agusti Villaronga To Direct ‘Purgatory’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Agustí Villaronga, one of the most versatile of higher-profile Spanish auteurs, is attached to direct “Purgatory,” a project which will be presented at Locarno’s Match Me! Event by Nati Escobar at Spain’s Galápagos Media. “Purgatory” turns on Father Tomás, a scholar of ancient history and biblical theology sent to a remote sanatorium as a penance for his sins. There, the priest discovers that the small community seems to be entranced by the teachings of a patient. A title to track at Match Me!, a large networking event, “Purgatory” promises a study of the frontiers between faith...
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were a helluva one-two punch!' Emmy-winning 'Extra' executive producer Lisa G is leaving the entertainment show after 22 years - as hosts Mario Lopez and Billy Bush gush over the 'trailblazer' who took a chance on them
If you've watched the hit television show Extra over the past 22 years, you've no doubt seen executive producer 'Lisa G' as she is fondly referred to by the show's host Billy Bush and celebrities like Bon Jovi and Roma Downey. When not running the entertainment show, Lisa G is...
SheKnows
A Look Back at Martha Stewart’s Incredible Life & Career, From Young Modeling Days to Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Everywhere you turn, you’ll probably see Martha Stewart right there. From podcasts to recipes in your mom group chat, Stewart has become one of the most recognized faces in the United States, especially in the food world.
Top Chef's Howard "Howie" Kleinberg Dead at 46
The Top Chef family is mourning the death of Howard "Howie" Kleinberg. The Florida-based chef, who competed on season three of the culinary competition series, passed away July 22, according to his obituary. He was 46 years old. Kleinberg's mother, Susan, told the Miami Herald he died of a heart attack.
TODAY.com
NBC's Keir Simmons brings his family to America for the first time
NBC News' senior international correspondent Keir Simmons has a new assignment: to introduce his wife Jess and their 9-year-old twin daughters Arianna and Ilia to the U.S. for the very first time. The family takes New York City by storm with a visit to Times Square, Lincoln Center and more!Aug. 4, 2022.
