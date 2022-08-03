ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop

 4 days ago

A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday.

Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

The 24-year-old officer was shot in the head after stopping Boards' car. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings and damage to the patrol car's hood, windshield and driver's door.

Shahnavaz' gun was still in its holster when he was taken to a hospital, Richard Clay of the Indiana State Police said in a court filing.

RELATED: Should rap lyrics be used as court evidence? New bill aims to protect artists' creative expression

Boards, 42, owns a barber shop in Marion, Indiana. Police went to the shop and interviewed a man who lives in an apartment above the business.

The man indicated that Boards "made a recorded song making statements that if he was ever caught by police that he would kill them," Clay said.

Boards was released from parole a year ago. His criminal record goes back to 1999 and includes convictions involving guns and drugs, Clay said.

It wasn't immediately know if Boards has an attorney yet who could comment on the allegations.

Shahnavaz served in the U.S. Army for five years before becoming a police officer about a year ago.

"His dream was to serve others and we are proud of what he accomplished in such a short time, both in the military and with Elwood police," Fishers High School Principal Jason Urban said. "The entire FHS Tiger family grieves this tragic loss of such a promising young man full of talent and potential."

Comments / 39

Rhiannon Russell
5d ago

This young man had served our country & only worked 11 months in law enforcement before being killed, I feel awful for his family & friends. He had his whole life ahead of him. Such a shame. :(

Reply
37
Cyndy Sorensen
4d ago

How unacceptable is this. Been in trouble with drugs and trying to kill police since 1999! why was he still out on the streets. What is this man doing so close to Elwood,Madison county.and from Marion. makes you wonder about drug dealings. So sorry to his family. God Bless and keep them in prayer for this awful situation.

Reply
11
Laura Butcher
4d ago

it's so sad that the man was just trying to do his job regardless if he's the police or not he puts his pants on the same way we do it's just a terrible thing that that happened to such a young guy my sincere prayers go out to his family

Reply
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
