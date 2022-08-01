One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited

Read on montanatalks.com
Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?
I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
Farmer Paul is About to Enjoy The Best Part of Being in Montana Agriculture
Hey everybody, it's that time of year again. No matter where you travel across Montana and North Dakota you'll see the combines rolling. It's payday for farmers after a year of waiting for the crop to come in. Mark and I are going to take some time off over the...
“Cycling Grandma” Supporting Special Ops Families on Montana’s Hi Line
If you're travelling the Hi Line along Montana's Highway 2 in the days ahead, make sure you give a honk and a wave to "the cycling grandmother" who is raising money to support the kids of fallen Special Operations service members. I caught up with Cindy Norris as she passed...
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans
On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year
We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
Is it Legal to Break a Car Window in Montana if a Pet is Inside?
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the "dog days of summer" are from July 3 to August 11. They wrote,. In ancient Greece and Rome, the Dog Days were believed to be a time of drought, bad luck, and unrest, when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat!
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
Do You Camp in Montana Like Mark Wilson? Here Are a Few Signs You Do
Most people who camp that I know would rather camp for a living than work. Not me. I'll ride 4-wheelers with you all day. Same with fishing and making S'mores around the campfire. But at the end of the last event of the day, I need a shower and some...
Montanans Know Red Flag Warnings. Some Say They’re Not Effective
Fire season came late this year to Montana thanks to a cool, wet spring. But we all knew it was just a matter of time before the state started catching on fire and it looks like we're just getting started. Typically, it won't end until the snow flies. The Montana...
China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana
Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country. Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media
Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
It’s the Wild West in Billings. Should You Carry Your Own Gun?
Do you carry? Maybe you should. I make sure that wherever I go I have a firearm close by. It's just out of habit now. I always thought it would come in handy in case I run into a skunk or a snake. Now it's the nut jobs out there that we should be worried about.
