ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tina Peters raises more than half million for recounts

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBu6T_0h1xNh3100
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during the “Colorado Election Truth Rally” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Campaign finance reports show embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $519,000 since June 23, nearly all of which flooded into her campaign coffers a month after she was defeated in the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State.

According to campaign finance reports filed Monday night, nearly $504,000 of the total $519,000 came in during a seven-day period between July 21 and July 27.

Out of 5,612 reported contributions, all but some 200 came in well after the June 28 primary. About 21% of those contributions came from Colorado residents, and more than a dozen appear to conflict with Colorado's campaign finance rules.

The rules, according to the state campaign finance manual, state that "committees must report and itemize contributions of $20 or more, (either one time contributions or contributions greater than $20 in aggregate during a reporting period) including non-monetary (in-kind) contributions. Itemization means listing each contribution individually with the name and address of the contributor."

Peters had at least 17 contributions of $20 or more where the address of the donor is not listed.

Peters' donors did follow the law for the amounts contributed. None were over $1,250, the two-year election cycle limit on individual campaign contributions.

The finance report comes as a statewide recount of machine tabulations for the GOP primary between Peters, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson — the state-certified winner of the election — and Mike O'Donnell is ongoing and must be completed by Aug. 4.

Peters in a news release Monday demanded a hand recount, which the elections division within Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office has maintained is not legal under the rules.

In the release, Peters alleged the Secretary of State's office lied about the amount of money required for the recount.

"The Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, provided false information to the Peters campaign and seven other candidates who requested recounts," the release said. "The Secretary of State told Peters, in writing, the cost to initiate the recount. After the Peters campaign successfully raised the required funds the Secretary of State sent a revised notice that cost had increased by more than $20,000 with no attachment or detailed explanation of the increase – and the cost for the seven other candidates who also requested a recount had more than doubled. While the Peters campaign was able to successfully raise the additional funds at a moment’s notice, some of the other candidates were not and had to withdraw their recount requests."

Griswold's office said on July 27 that the "increased costs per recount...is that now counties would potentially be starting a recount on Friday and must complete that work by next Thursday, August 4th as required by statute. This may require work to be done over the weekend in addition to bringing in additional support to process a large number of ballots in a shorter amount of time."

Peters also claimed that "tens of thousands of dollars in recount funds, paid for by the Peters campaign – but administered by the Secretary of State are being used to pay Dominion employees “consulting fees” at a rate of $250 per hour – in a obvious attempt to use and deplete all the recount funds raised by the Peters campaign before a hand recount could be started."

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State told Colorado Politics that four counties — El Paso, Larimer, Rio Blanco and Weld — asked for some additional assistance during the recount.

Peters asked twice for a hand recount of the June 28 primary. The first request was on July 12. The letter was notarized in Clark County, Nevada, where Peters was a speaker at a convention and in apparent violation of her $25,000 bond. That violation, however, was dismissed by a Mesa County judge, based on errors made by her attorney, Harvey Steinberg, who failed to notify Peters that she was not allowed to leave the state without permission from the court.

That first request was denied on July 17 when Peters failed to submit the $236,279 in certified funds to pay for the recount. She submitted the second request on July 26 and turned in a certified check for $255,912.33 on July 28.

Peters, who is facing multiple felony charges related to allegations she tampered with her county's election equipment, came in second the three-way primary with 28.8% of the vote, about 15 points, or 88,000 votes, behind Anderson.

Automatic recounts, which are paid for by the state, are triggered when the difference between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is 0.05% or less of the winning vote. When those margins fall outside that percentage, the losing candidate must pay for the recount.

Comments / 5

Related
The Denver Gazette

Recount complete: Tina Peters, Pam Anderson each add 13 votes in recount for Secretary of State race

The completed statewide recount of the June 28 GOP primary for Secretary of State shows no major changes in the ballot totals, with Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters still losing the race by almost 89,000 votes. Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, who won the GOP primary and Peters both added 13 votes, while third-place finisher Mike O’Donnell gained 11 votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Tina Peters’ quarter-million-dollar recount gains her 13 votes

Colorado has wrapped up a statewide recount of the GOP primary race for secretary of state which left the result unchanged. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters requested the recount and accused the election of being rigged after results showed her losing by a wide margin to former Jefferson County Clerk Pamela Anderson.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dick Durbin says a Colorado clerk now wears bulletproof vest amidst threats and harassment

Threats against election workers in Colorado prompted at least one county clerk to begin wearing a bulletproof vest, according to comments made during a Wednesday hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, said that election workers are spending their own money to install elaborate home security systems, and others, "like one county clerk in Colorado, have begun to wear a bulletproof vest to work.” ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tina Peters
The Denver Gazette

Nearly 500 Coloradans on monkeypox vaccine waitlist as state plans more clinics

Nearly 500 at-risk Coloradans are on a waitlist to receive a monkeypox vaccine amid a national shortage of vaccines and an escalating federal response to the outbreak. As of Friday morning, 80 Coloradans have tested positive for monkeypox, and multiple people have been hospitalized, though state authorities have not released an exact count. While the risk from monkeypox remains low for the general public, especially in comparison to COVID-19, its...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Contract memo whistleblower expected to appear before Colorado legislative committee on judicial discipline

Chris Ryan, the former state court administrator for the Colorado Judicial Department who alleged that a tell-all sex discrimination lawsuit by a former employee was silenced by a multi-million-dollar contract – an assertion since refuted by investigators hired by the department – is expected to testify before a legislative committee exploring changes to how judges are disciplined, The Denver Gazette has learned.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Voting Machines#Republican#State#Gop
Axios Denver

The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad

Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the primary winner, Pam Anderson, according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria and a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver Metro Chamber leaders blast possible EPA rules that would hike gas prices

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce officials and business leaders on Thursday singled out the biggest issues impacting businesses in 2022, including “economically damaging” Environmental Protection Agency rules that will come down on Colorado soon over air quality standards, construction defect laws that business leaders say are ineffective and don’t prevent lawsuits in condominium developments and the potential move of U.S. Space Command headquarters. The comments came during a panel discussion during the chamber’s State of the City event at the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Denver

Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell

A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy