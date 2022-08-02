Read on www.threeriverspublishing.com
Drought requires feed efficiency in cattle
Low supplies of hay make feeding cattle a challenge. Elizabeth Picking, a University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist in southwestern Missouri, sees the effects of severe drought in her area – dwindling hay supplies, poor-quality hay, high prices and ponds going dry.
Law enforcement’s strong bond with Special Olympics Missouri continues at USA Games in Florida
Special Olympics Missouri marketing and communications intern. The relationship between law enforcement and Special Olympics Missouri has an extensive history. Whether it be organizing a Law Enforcement Torch Run event or managing a Polar Plunge, law enforcement has built a lasting friendship with SOMO. Hundreds of officers from around the state volunteer to help at events annually, and some even coach and compete with the athletes.
Dani Lee Earls
Dani Lee Earls of St. James, Missouri was born June 13, 1967 in Rolla, Missouri to Golden and Roberta Douglas Dace and passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 55 years. Dani had a huge heart for animals. She never saw an animal that she couldn’t tame....
Carole Ann Laster
Carole Ann Laster of St. James, Missouri was born June 8, 1939 in North Platte, Nebraska to George and Mabel Brown Waters and passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the age of 83 years. She married Gerald Laster on November 19, 1977 in Boulder, Colorado. Carole retired from Missouri...
Eathan Michael Earls
Eathan Michael Earls of St. James, Missouri was born on February 13, 2006 in Creve Coeur, Missouri to Nathan and Tracey (Carroll) Earls and passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the age of 16 years, 5 months and 7 days. Eathan was a junior at John F. Hodge...
Ryan Michael Jensen
Ryan Michael Jensen of Rolla, Missouri was born May 17, 1988 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Mike and Lenora Quaranta Jensen and passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the age of 34 years. Ryan loved to ride his motorcycles and ATVs, floating and exploring the rivers, playing video games, concerts,...
Earl Edward Dolisi
Earl Edward Dolisi of St. James, Missouri was born August 1, 1946 in Gardner, Kansas to Cecil Earl and Mandy Josephine Woods Dolisi and passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 75 years. He married Sharon Gillette Jones on July 7, 1999 in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church...
Excitement surrounds start of Tiger football
It’s not lost on the players or coaches. There is simply an air of excitement about the potential of the upcoming season for the St. James High Tigers.
