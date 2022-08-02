It’s the Wild West in Billings. Should You Carry Your Own Gun?

Read on catcountry1029.com
Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino
According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
What’s the Solution For This Billings Walmart Parking Lot Phenomenon?
I saw a post about something that I wanted to share. And right up front, I'll tell you that I don't know the answer or have a solution. It's concerning the homeless folks that have started camping out in the Walmart parking lots across Montana, specifically Billings as the post pointed out.
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings
It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
Man Intentionally Struck by Car in Billings, Life-Threatening Injuries
A man suffered serious injuries early this morning (Thursday 8/4) when Billings Police say a vehicle deliberately hit him. According to the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, officers responded at 1:34 am this morning to a Vehicular Assault that had occurred in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Billings Police Sargeant...
Billings barber turns haircuts into art, mentors new barbers entering trade
406 Elite Barber has growing reputation for fresh haircuts with a unique twist. As the shop celebrates its second year in business, co-owner Marlon Joe reflects on the journey that got him here.
Don’t Miss the Party for Warrior Wishes Montana, Sat in Billings
Most of us in the Billings area are familiar with Warrior Wishes Montana, and the awesome things they do for our veterans and active service members around the state, but if this is the first time you've heard of the local non-profit, their mission statement is clear. Montana Veterans taking...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?
If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police say the driver of a vehicle purposefully hit a person near the 1500 block of Central Avenue Thursday at 1:30 a.m. The 50-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the vehicle is described as a...
What Are These Odd, Rusty Fixtures We Found in Downtown Billings?
If you'd ask my parents, they would probably tell you that I've always been a curious person. Even as a child, I found odd things interesting. My curiosity struck again this week when I noticed this unusual old fixture thing in a downtown Billings parking lot. It's in the downtown...
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Adorable 10-Week Old Puppy Needs Family to Love in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is a 10-week-old Dachshund mix named Graham Cracker. He's looking for his FURever home. Graham Cracker won't be available for long, so to find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE. Also looking for her person is Neila. She's...
25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings
Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location
BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
Thursday morning vehicular assault incident
According to Billings Police a 50-year-old person was intentionally hit by a passenger car early Thursday morning in Billings. “Vehicular assault near the 1500 block of Central Avenue,” Billings Police Sgt. Petersen said. Police say the victim was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car near a business. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Welcome Home! National Guard Lands in Billings
Today, we traveled to the Billings International Airport to welcome the National Guard home! They were treated to a water cannon salute as they taxied into the terminal, and greeted by Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte. Friends and family surrounded them with hugs, kisses, signs, flags, and lots...
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
