Water Advisory At Gooseberry Falls State Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health has placed a Water Contact Not Recommended Advisory for the Gooseberry Falls State Park beach. Water testing this week showed elevated E. coli bacteria levels that indicates the possible presence of fecal contamination. The beach is located below the restroom...
Festival Of Sail In Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN (KDAL) – A variety of tall ships and other watercraft will be featured at the Festival of Sail Thursday through Sunday in Two Harbors. Many of the ships will be open for tours and some will offer rides. The festival opens with the parade of vessels...
Possible Line 5 Oil Spill Investigated
ASHLAND, WI (KDAL) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting in an investigation regarding oil contaminated soil discovered by a contractor south of Ashland. The suspected contamination was along Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline near the Old Airport Road and Holmes Road. Enbridge told the...
Zebra Mussels Found In Embarrass Mine Pit
AURORA, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that zebra mussels have been found in the Embarrass Mine Pit near Aurora. A U-S Forest Service employee contacted the DNR after finding the mussels while swimming in a public area at the north end of the pit.
