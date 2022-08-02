Read on www.wkyt.com
Related
CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud...
Comments / 0